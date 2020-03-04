The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team secured its midweek series sweep against UNLV with an 11-3 win at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Wednesday.
With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 13-1 on the season, protecting their home field with an 8-0 record in Lubbock. The win also grew Tech’s winning streak to eight.
Starting at the mound for the Red Raiders, sophomore RHP Hunter Dobbins opened the game, striking out the side, giving him 14 strikeouts this season in eight innings pitched. The offense tried to back the pitching as senior second baseman Brian Klein doubled to left-center and sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell drew a two-out walk. The two were left stranded on first and second base as UNLV ended the inning with a strikeout.
Dobbins continue his success at the mound in the second inning, retiring the side in six pitches, courtesy of two groundouts and a strikeout.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Red Raiders added a run to the board to take an early 1-0 lead. Freshman catcher Nate Rombach was the first to get on base after drawing a one-out walk. Freshman shortstop Cal Conley then landed a bunt down the left-field line to put runners on first and second base. Freshman Dillon Carter followed, sending a grounder to the pitcher. Trying to make the out at second, Troy Balko’s throw was too far right, sending Rombach home on the error. Tech led 1-0 going into the third inning.
UNLV could not get anything going in the third inning as Dobbins pitched another three up, three down inning. After the third inning, Dobbins retired nine consecutive batters in 31 pitches.
While UNLV could not find an answer to Dobbins’ pitching, the Red Raiders added three runs in the bottom of the inning. Klein opened the inning with a single to left-center and junior designated hitter Cody Masters landed a bunt down the left-field line for a single to put two Red Raiders on base. Freshman Jace Jung then sent them both home, sending one over the right-field wall for a three-run homer. The home run gave Tech a 4-0 lead at the end of the third.
After a runless fourth inning for both teams, the Red Raiders scored a run in the fifth inning to give them a five-run advantage. Rombach started the inning with a single to left field and Conley followed, sending one to the left-field wall for a double to score his teammate. With Rombach crossing home on the RBI double, Tech led UNLV 5-0 going into the sixth inning.
In the sixth inning, Klein recorded his second double of the game, marking seven doubles in the last seven games. The double also gave him the Big 12 lead with eight this season. Despite moving to third on a flyout, Tech did not add a run to the board in the sixth as the inning ended with a groundout to second base.
Starting the seventh inning, Tech sent junior RHP Ryan Sublette to the mound, relieving Dobbins. After throwing a career-high six innings pitched, Dobbins struck eight batters out while giving up just four hits, no walks and no runs.
Sublette struggled to start the seventh inning, loading the bases after giving up back-to-back singles and a walk. He then threw a bases-loaded walk, scoring Edarian Williams for UNLV’s first run of the day. On a fielder’s choice hit to third base, another Rebel scored as Eric Bigani crossed home.
After giving up two hits, two walks and two earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched, Sublette was pulled from the game as he was replaced by junior LHP Jakob Brustoski as Tech led 5-2. A groundout to third base scored Austin Kryszczuk to cut Tech’s lead 5-3, but Brustoski ended the inning with a strikeout to prevent any further damage.
Following UNLV’s three-run seventh inning, Jung fired one over the center-field wall for a leadoff homer, growing Tech’s lead 6-3. This was Jung’s second home run of the day and fourth of the season, ranking second on the team in the category. With four home runs, Jung also ranks second in the Big 12, behind fellow Red Raider, Rombach.
Brustoski prevented UNLV from adding any runs in the eighth inning and Tech’s offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the inning.
The bottom of the eighth inning opened with a double to right field by sophomore right fielder Dru Baker, followed by a single and steal by junior center fielder Dylan Neuse to put runners on second and third. Klein then sent them both home with his career-high third double of the day, sending one to right field, growing Tech’s lead 8-3.
The scoring did not stop there as Stilwell recorded an RBI single to center field, sending Klein home. With Stilwell on base, Masters fired one over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, giving Tech an 11-3 advantage going into the final inning of play.
Looking to close the game and secure the win, freshman RHP Brandon Hendrix was sent to the mound to start the ninth inning. In Brustoski’s 1.2 innings pitched, he struck two batters out, giving up one hit and one walk. Brustoski also maintained his 0.00 ERA this season through 8.0 innings pitched.
Hendrix successfully closed the game as the Red Raiders recorded two groundouts and a pop-out to secure the 11-3 victory for the series sweep.
The Red Raiders will look to continue their success as they are set to host Rice for a three-game series over the weekend. The first game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the second game will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the series finally will end at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
