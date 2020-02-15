The Texas Tech baseball team defeated Northern Colorado 22-4 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Saturday. This was the Red Raiders’ second win of the doubleheader and third win of the season.
Northern Colorado’s Jake Gitter opened the game with a solo home run to give the Bears an early 1-0 lead. Despite giving up a home run, junior RHP Bryce Bonnin struck three batters out to send the Red Raiders to the dugout.
Tech opened the bottom of the inning with a single up the middle by freshman shortstop Cal Conley and a ground-rule double by redshirt freshman T.J. Rumfield. Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse popped one up to third base, but Northern Colorado’s third baseman missed the catch, scoring both Conley and Rumfield.
With Neuse on base, freshman third baseman Jace Jung followed with a two-run homer over left-center wall, growing Tech’s lead 4-1. Freshman designated hitter Nate Rombach was hit by a pitch and moved to second with an infield single by freshman left fielder Dillon Carter. Junior Braxton Fulford sent Rombach home to give Tech a 5-1 lead with a double through the left side.
After a three up, three down second inning for Northern Colorado, Conley added a run to the board for Tech with an inside-the-park home run to left-center. Following Conley’s homer, senior second baseman Brian Klein sent one outside of the park for a solo home run, growing Tech’s lead 7-1 in the second inning.
Neuse and Rumfield were able to get on base in the bottom of the second inning. Both Red Raiders crossed home as a result of a three-run homer from Rombach, giving Tech a 10-1 lead. Carter was hit by a pitch and advanced to second after Fulford was walked. Carter stole third and was sent home to grow the Red Raiders’ lead 11-1 off a hit through the left side by sophomore right fielder Dru Baker.
Bonnin struck out the side for a three up, three down inning for the Red Raiders in the third. In the bottom of the inning, the Red Raiders loaded the bases. Fulford sent Jung home with a hit to third base, growing Tech’s lead 12-1. The Red Raiders loaded the bases again with two consecutive walks. Conley fired one to right field, sending Fulford and Carter home to give Tech a 14-1 advantage.
In the fourth inning, Neuse landed on second with a double to center field. Carter sent him home to grow the Red Raiders’ lead 15-1 with a double to center field.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette took the mound for Bonnin, throwing a three up, three down inning. Bonnin’s time at the mound came to a conclusion after striking eight batters out in 4.0 innings pitched. The Red Raiders ended up scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Klein opened the bottom of the fifth with a double to center field and sophomore Tanner O’Tremba was sent to pinch-run for him. O’Tremba moved to second after Rumfield was walked. Neuse scored O’Tremba with a single through the right side, giving Tech a 16-1 lead. With runners on the corners, Jung sent Rumfield home with a fielder’s choice hit. Rombach then grounded out to third, sending Neuse home to give Tech an 18-1 advantage. Fulford followed with an infield single, scoring Jung for a 19-1 lead to end the inning.
After a three up, three down inning in the top of the sixth, the Red Raiders loaded the bases with a double, a single and a walk. Jung then fired one to center field, sending Conley home with the sac fly, extending the lead 20-1.
Freshman Jon Barrera was sent in to relieve Sublette in the seventh inning and walked his first batter, Sam Leach. Lucas Allen followed with a double to left-center, sending Allen home for Northern Colorado’s first run since the first inning. The Bears added one more run in the seventh with a bases-loaded walk. Tech still led 20-3 going into the bottom of the inning.
The Red Raiders loaded the bases early in the bottom of the seventh inning. O’Tremba fired one deep to center field, scoring Fulford with the sac fly, growing Tech’s lead 21-3. Tech grew its lead 22-3 with another sac fly hit to center field. This time hit by Neuse, scoring junior Cody Masters.
Northern Colorado added one more run to the scoreboard, cutting Tech’s lead 22-4, off a wild pitch.
Tech maintained its lead and kept Northern Colorado scoreless in the ninth inning. The 22-4 win puts the Red Raiders at 3-0 this season as they are set to play Northern Colorado a second time at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.