The Texas Tech softball team faced Jackson State in New Orleans for its second game of a doubleheader at the Big Easy Classic on Friday. Tech conquered a 5-1 win to start the season 2-0.
To begin the game, the Jackson State Tigers popped up, grounded out and struck out looking to kick off the first inning. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton hit deep into left-center for a triple and Payton Blythe drew a walk to begin the bottom of the first. Zoe Jones hit a rocket for a three-run home run to give Tech the first lead of the game, 3-0.
The Tigers put three on base with two singles and a batter hit by pitch. Tech’s players paid a visit to the mound to talk to right-handed pitcher Missy Zoch. However, she then walked in a run, cutting the lead to 3-1. The first out of the second inning went to catcher Maddie Westmoreland prohibiting another run at home plate. Zoch struck out a pair of batters to end the top of the second.
A diving catch in left field retired Cantu, but Padilla advanced to first base after being hit by a pitch. Burton came to the plate and hit a double to right and Blythe was walked. Jones then singled to score one and keep the bases loaded. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton singled allowing Burton to score with Tech leading 5-1.
Jackson State senior Ariana Cruz attempted a bunt but was thrown out at first and a double play was completed to end the Tigers' offense in the third. Westmoreland outran the throw getting to first safely and freshman Tori Whillock was sent to pinch run. Cantu, Padilla and Burton popped up or grounded out, resulting in no score for either team.
The top of the fourth inning began with Tech’s shortstop, Padilla, throwing out Jackson State senior Madelyn Prukop at first. After a walk from Zoch, she struck out the next batter and picked off her walk at second to bring the Red Raiders' offense to the plate. Two advanced to bases but three outs came for another scoreless inning.
The Tigers struck out swinging, got caught stealing and fouled out to third base to end its offense in the fifth. Cantu and Padilla flied out to left field and Burton grounded to second to finish.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall relieved Zoch to commence the sixth. A ground out was followed by a pair of strikeouts for a three up, three down inning. Hamilton reached base after two outs from Blythe and Jones. Junior Breanna Russel struck out leading Tech into the seventh.
Jackson State had one last opportunity to get more scores on the board but came up empty. Tech won 5-1 and improved its record to 2-0.
The Big Easy Classic will continue for the Red Raiders with another doubleheader at 9:30 a.m. and noon Saturday.
