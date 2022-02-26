The Texas Tech track and field team took 2nd place in the 2022 Big 12 Championships in Ames, Iowa this past weekend, finishing second overall.
In the final round of the women’s 60-meter dash, sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma finished first overall with a time of 7.17 seconds. This broke her own school record and secured Tech 10 points for the event, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s weight throw, senior Seasons Usual became the first Red Raider to win three consecutive titles, according to Tech Athletics. Usual best mark came on her second throw of 21.55 meters. This first-place finish secured Tech 10 points.
In the women’s long jump, Tech takes the top two spots. Senior Ruth Usoro captured a three-peat, finishing first with a best jump of 6.59-meters. Senior Monae’ Nichols takes second place with the best mark on her last jump of 6.50-meters. These first and second-place finishes secured Tech 18 points, according to Tech Athletics.
In the final round of the men’s 200-meter dash, Tech tallied 19 points and claimed the first two spots. Junior Jacolby Shelton finished first with a time of 20.80 seconds, while junior Courtney Lindsey finished second with a time of 20.84 seconds, according to Big 12 sports.
In the men’s triple jump, Tech tallied 20 points, according to Big 12 sports. Senior Jalen Seals finished first with a 16.31-meter mark, junior Chris Welch finished third with a 15.84-meter mark and junior Jequan Hogan finished fifth with a 15.17-meter mark.
In the final round of the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Tech claimed the top two spots. Freshman Vashaun Vascianna finished first with a time of 7.75 seconds, while senior Maliek Kendall finished second with a time of 7.79 seconds. With these first and second-place finishes, Tech tallied 18 points from the event, according to Big 12 sports.
In the final round of the men’s 60-meter dash, Tech tallied 18 points, according to Big 12 sports. Junior Jacolby Shelton led the charge with a first-place finish and a time of 6.64 seconds.
In the men’s 1000-meter race, senior Moad Zahafi finished first overall with a time of 2:20.26 and tallied 10 points, according to Tech Athletics. Zahafi is the current leader in the Big 12 for this event.
In the women’s triple jump, sophomore Ruta Lasmane finished first overall with 13.85-meters, according to Big 12 sports. Sophomore Onaara Obamuwagun finished fifth with 13.85-meters. These two finishes tallied 14 points for Tech.
In the women’s pentathlon 60-meter hurdles, junior Aria Tate finished first overall with a time of 8.48 seconds, according to Big 12 sports. Tate set a new personal record with this time and secured Tate 1021 points.
In the women’s pole vault, senior Chloe Wall finished third place with a cleared height of 4.37-meters. This mark set a new personal record and secured Tech six points. Coming into the event, Wall’s previous personal record was 4.34-meters, set in last week’s Jarvis Scott Open, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s heptathlon 60-meter hurdles, junior Gary Haasbroek finished first overall with a time of 8.17 seconds. This first place finish secured Haasbroek 939 points, according to Big 12 sports.
The men’s team tallied 155 points, while the women tallied 124. Both teams placed second in their divisions and Tech placed second overall, according to Big 12 sports.
