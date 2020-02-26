The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Southern 10-2 to secure the midweek series sweep on Wednesday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
With the win, the Red Raiders are now 8-1 overall, remaining undefeated at home with a 6-0 record in Lubbock.
After suffering an 11-run loss to Tech on Tuesday, Southern added a run in the first inning to give the Jaguars their first lead of the series, 1-0. Jahil Hendricks was walked as sophomore RHP Hunter Dobbins threw four consecutive balls. He then advanced to second off an error on a pick-off attempt. Brendon Davis then sent Hendricks home with an RBI single through the right side, giving Southern an early 1-0 lead.
The Red Raiders answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, courtesy of back-to-back doubles. Senior second baseman Brian Klein drew a one-out walk and was sent home by freshman catcher Nate Rombach with an RBI double to right field, tying the game 1-1. Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse followed with an RBI double to center field, giving Tech a 2-1 lead heading into the second inning.
Dobbins retired the side in the second inning with six pitches. The Red Raiders’ offense backed their defense with a five-run inning in the bottom of the second.
Junior shortstop Parker Kelly reached first on a fielder’s choice hit to second and freshman left fielder Dillon Carter drew a one-out walk to put two runners on base for Tech. Klein sent Kelly home with a single to right field, giving Tech a 3-1 lead. Stilwell followed with a single to left field, sending Carter home. Rombach then sent a grounder to shortstop and reached first on a throwing error. Klein took advantage of the error and crossed home to grow Tech’s lead 5-1.
With two outs in the inning, Neuse recorded a single to left field, scoring Stilwell and moving Rombach to second base. With the Red Raiders up 6-1, Southern sent Khrisitan Paul to the mound to try and close the inning. Paul then threw a bases-loaded walk, sending Rombach home. Tech ended the second inning with a 7-1 advantage.
After a runless third inning for both teams, Taj Porter opened the fourth inning with a triple to right field. Porter was sent home with an RBI single to right field by William Nelson. The run cut Tech’s lead 7-2.
The Red Raiders responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Rombach reached second after Southern’s catcher missed a pop fly at the plate. Neuse followed with a single and steal to put runners on second and third base. Junior designated hitter Braxton Fulford sent the two home with a single to right field, growing the Red Raiders’ lead 9-2.
Tech backed a three up, three down inning in the fifth with a run. Klein singled to right field and Rombach was hit by a pitch to put two Red Raiders on base in the bottom of the inning. A single to center field by Neuse sent Klein home to extend Tech’s lead 10-2 going into the sixth inning.
Starting the sixth inning at the mound, sophomore LHP Eli Riechmann relieved Dobbins. After pitching through 5.0 innings, Dobbins struck out 10 batters while giving up just five hits, two runs and two walks.
After pitching through 1.2 innings, Riechmann was relieved by junior RHP Riley Ramsey in the seventh inning. Riechmann did not allow a single run in his time at the mound, striking two batters out while giving up one hit.
Junior RHP Kurt Wilson relieved Ramsey at the mound in the eighth inning after he gave up a single to his first batter of the inning.
Southern added a run to the board after going four innings without a score as Micheal Wright fired one over the right-center wall in the ninth inning, cutting Tech’s lead 10-3. As Neuse played his first inning at third base in the ninth, he orchestrated double play to put the Red Raiders one out away from the midweek series sweep. Wilson closed the game with a strikeout.
The Red Raiders will continue their season in Tallahassee against Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. on Friday. Tech will stay the weekend, playing a two-game series against Florida State on Saturday and Sunday.
