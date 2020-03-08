The Texas Tech softball team completed a 5-0 sweep at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic with an 8-0 victory over Delaware State on Sunday.
The Red Raiders improved to 16-9 this season and head coach Adrian Gregory said they are looking forward and leaving February behind as they improve to a six-game win streak.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall started in the circle and threw 3.1 innings with no hits and 30 pitches. Morgan Hornback finished the game with 1.2 innings, two strikeouts and a hit. The Red Raiders run-ruled the Hornets.
Wall forced three groundouts to bring the home half up in the first. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton reached home as Yvonne Whaley and Breanna Russell made it to base. Karli Hamilton’s RBI fly out scored Whaley. Sophomore Zoe Jones homered to score Russell, and freshman Chloe Cobb singled. The first ended with the Red Raiders leading 4-0 with one runner stranded.
Wall continued to deal as the side was retired. Tech failed to score in the second despite Whaley reaching first on a hit by pitch and stealing second. Wall saw three batters and retired them for the third time. Jones’ second plate appearance was a solo shot over left-center to end the inning with a 5-0 lead.
Wall got the first out of the fourth and Hornback shut it down with two. Bases were loaded due to a hit by pitch, single and a walk. Payton Jackson was called out at home from a fielder’s choice, but the bases remained loaded. Jones hit to right field and the Hornet dropped the ball to score two more runs. Tech led 7-0 by the fourth.
Jackson committed a throwing error to advance a Hornet to second but Hornback got out of the inning with just one hit and no runs. Cobb reached base in the fifth and Shelby Henderson scored her to run-rule the Delaware State Hornets.
Jones completed the game with two home runs to have two RBI and played a part in five runs.
“Being at home for the first time in a while, I think that helps,” Jones said Friday.
Tech softball will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday for the Rainbow Wahine Classic before kicking off Big 12 play on March 20 in Lubbock.
