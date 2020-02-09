The Texas Tech softball team battled Montana in extra innings on Sunday to wrap up its time at the Big Easy Classic.
The first half of the game was quiet with one, two, three innings and great pitching from both teams. Tech started senior Missy Zoch and the Grizzlies junior Tristin Achenbach took the mound first.
The first four innings were fast, but the fifth was eventful for the Red Raiders' defense. The Grizzlies' sophomore Brooklyn Weisgram solo homered to left-center and two more got on base. Zoch threw a wild pitch to advance runners to second and third with one out left. Junior Erin Edmoundson entered the game to relieve the right-hander. Edmoundson struck out a batter looking to end the inning.
Tech answered with a run scored at the top of the sixth. Sophomore Miranda Padilla tallied a run on redshirt senior Karli Hamilton’s single to center field, tying the game 1-1.
The top of the ninth inning had runners on second and third with the help of a passed ball by Achenbach. The Red Raiders were left stranded. Tech scored a run in the 10th inning due to Burton single and beating the throw at first. Her RBI single scored sophomore Yvonne Whaley for the 2-1 advantage.
Edmoundson and the Tech defense shut down the 10th inning and left with a victory. Zoch pitched 4.2 innings with four hits, an earned run and seven strikeouts. Edmoundson got the win pitching through 5.2 innings with no hits or runs, recording six strikeouts. The pair had a stellar run at the Big Easy Classic.
Burton finished the game with four at-bats and two hits. She was the only Red Raider with more than one hit and gained an RBI. Hamilton completed the game going 1-4 but the single brought a runner in to tie the game.
The Red Raiders will leave New Orleans with a clean sweep and are set to travel to Clearwater, Florida on Thursday to compete at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.
