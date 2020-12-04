On Friday night, No. 17 Texas Tech men’s basketball defeated the Troy Trojans 80-46 at United Supermarkets Arena.
This game was not originally on the schedule, but was put together after St. John’s canceled their trip to Lubbock due to COVID-19 concerns.
The game started off slow for both offenses, but Tech’s infamously difficult no-middle defense flipped a switch early. The Red Raiders began to turn up the defensive pressure, forcing five Troy turnovers in five minutes. This allowed them to go on a 12-2 run heading into the twelve-minute timeout.
Even with the stellar defense, junior guard Mac McClung did not let up and started scoring in bunches early. McClung scored 13 points in his first nine minutes of game time.
Tech continued to put pressure on the ball, stretching their run to 21-4 over seven minutes.
With less than five minutes until half, freshman guard Nimari Burnett knocked down two buckets which put his point total at seven.
It all started for Burnett after an aggressive drive to the basket early in the game, which was an encouraging sign since he had been rather hesitant in the first three games.
Tech did not lay off the gas the entire first half, entering halftime with a dominant 47-22 lead. Troy committed 15 early turnovers, which they turned into 19 points.
The dominance of Tech’s defense went beyond forcing turnovers, as they held Troy to 38.5 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent shooting from deep.
The second half started off quite a bit slower for Tech as they entered an early scoring drought over three and a half minutes.
But, McClung helped crack the seal as he picked up right where he left off. He checked back into the game near the 13-minute mark and made a three-point jump shot about six seconds later.
Tech’s offense slowed down a bit in the second half, but the Red Raiders continued to find scoring contributions from multiple positions, including a nine-point second half from junior guard Kyler Edwards, all coming from three-point field goals.
Freshman Vladislav Goldin made his first appearance in his Red Raider career and finished the game with an impressive stat line of four points and three rebounds in just six minutes.
In the end, Tech’s defensive performance in the first half created too big of a deficit for Troy to overcome. The Red Raiders cruised to a 80-46 victory.
McClung led all scorers with 20 points and finished with the game’s highest assist total of five.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led the Red Raiders in rebounds with seven.
