The Texas Tech women's tennis team battled Mississippi State on Saturday in Oxford Mississippi and took the win, 4-1.
The Lady Raiders won the doubles point as Tech's Lisa Mays and Nell Miller won 7-3 over Mississippi State's No. 43 Magda Adaloglou and Tamara Racine, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Olivia Peet and Margarita Skriabina won their match against No. 45 Emma Antonaki and Alexandra Mikhailuk, 6-4, to secure the point.
Mississippi State’s No. 84 Emma Antonaki dropped to Peet in two 6-3 sets, for Peet's first singles win of the weekend, according to the release. Along with Peet, Bojana Marinkov and Miller won their singles matches in two sets each. The three wins in singles play secured the Lady Raiders' 4-1 win.
The Lady Raiders are now 2-2 on the season and will face Rice in Houston at noon on Feb. 8.
