As the Texas Tech volleyball team completed its preseason, the Red Raiders prepare to start their 2019 regular season, consisting of 14 non-conference games.
The first test of the regular season for the Red Raiders will occur on the road in Columbus, Ohio as the team participates in the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic on Friday and Saturday, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s first game of the Classic will be against Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to VCU Athletics. The Rams were picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10 (A-10) Conference by the league coaches as VCU won the A-10 regular-season twice in its past three seasons.
Less than 12 hours after playing VCU, the Red Raiders will take on Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Friday for Tech’s second game of the day in the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic, according to Ohio State Athletics. The Buckeyes finished with a 12-20 overall record last season, ending their season on a 12-game losing streak.
The Red Raiders’ final game of the Classic will be against Lehigh on Saturday, according to Lehigh Athletics. Lehigh looks to take on Tech as the Mountain Hawks were voted to finish second in the Patriot League in a preseason poll. The Mountain Hawks received two first-place votes in the poll after finishing their 2018 season with a 20-8 overall record.
After participating in the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic, the Red Raiders will travel to Evanston, Illinois as Tech will play in the NU Under Armour Tournament on Sep. 6 and Sep. 7, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will start the tournament with a game against Stephen F. Austin (SFA) at 1 p.m. on Sep. 6, according to SFA Athletics. The Ladyjacks are the dominant favorite to win the Southland Conference in the 2019 preseason poll receiving 19 of the 23 first-place votes. In its 2018 season, SFA only lost three games, posting a 32-3 overall record. The Ladyjacks won the Southland Conference Tournament but came up short in the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 5 Texas, 0-3, ending their season.
A couple of hours after playing SFA, the Red Raiders will take on Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. to continue their play in the NU Under Armour Tournament, according to Northwestern Athletics. The Wildcats posted a 16-16 overall record last season, losing a 10 of their games against ranked opponents.
The Red Raiders will wrap the tournament up as they play Austin Peay at 1 p.m. on Sep. 7, according to Austin Peay Athletics. Austin Peay has won back-to-back regular seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference and the Govs were predicted to finish second in the conference after their 27-5 season in 2018.
After wrapping up the NU Under Armour Tournament, the Red Raiders will stay in Illinois as Tech will play a single game against Northern Illinois (NIU) at 11 a.m. on Sep. 9 in Dekalb, Illinois, according to NIU Athletics. The Huskies’ 2018 season ended in the Mid-American Conference Championships with a 0-3 loss to No. 7 Ohio. With the loss, NIU finished their season with an 11-21 overall record.
Tech will then continue its season on the road as the Red Raiders participate in the UNLV Invitational on Sep. 13 and Sep. 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will open the invitation against Pacific on Sep. 13 at noon, according to Pacific Athletics. Last season, the Tigers finished with a 13-16 overall record, resulting in a predicted sixth-place finish in the West Coast Conference in the preseason poll.
Following the game against the Tigers, the Red Raiders will take on Las Vegas (UNLV) at 7 p.m. on Sep. 13, according to UNLV Athletics. Heading into the 2019 season, the Rebels were picked to finish third in the Mountain West Conference after posting a 22-12 overall record last year. UNLV’s 2018 season ultimately ended in the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship with a 1-3 loss to Iowa State.
Idaho will be Tech’s final opponent in the UNLV Invitational as the two teams will play on Sep. 14 at 11:30 a.m., according to Idaho Athletics. In the preseason Big Sky Conference poll, the Vandals were voted to finish fifth in the conference. Last season, Idaho won its first two games in the Big Sky Championships but suffered a 0-3 loss to Northern Arizona, ending the Vandals’ season with a 23-10 overall record.
With multiple tests on the road, the Red Raiders will return to Lubbock on Sep. 16 to play Abilene Christian (ACU) at 6 p.m. in Tech’s home-opener, according to ACU Athletics. The Wildcats are coming off of a 13-16 season on a four-game losing streak. Stacking up against the Southland Conference, ACU was voted to finish sixth in the conference.
Tech will then host its own Classic as Houston, Incarnate Word (UIW) and University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) will travel to Lubbock for the Red Raider Classic on Sep. 20 and Sep. 21, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders’ first game of the Classic will be against Houston at 6 p.m. on Sep. 20, according to Houston Athletics. The Cougars posted a 17-16 overall record last season while going 3-9 on opponents’ courts.
In the second day of the Red Raider Classic, Tech will take on UIW at 1 p.m., according to UIW Athletics. The Cardinals had a losing season in 2018 as the team finished with a 10-17 overall record. UIW struggled away from their home court as the Cardinals went 4-8 at opponents’ courts and 0-4 at neutral sites.
The final game of the Red Raider Classic and Tech’s non-conference schedule is against UTEP at 7 p.m. on Sep. 21, according to UTEP Athletics. The Miners struggled to come up with wins last season, finishing with just five. In their 2018 season, the Miners finished with a 5-21 overall record, winning .192 percent of their games.
Following Tech’s non-conference games, the Red Raiders will start Big 12 on Sep. 25 where they will face West Virginia, Texas, Kansas State, Texas Christian (TCU), Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics.
