Big changes have been made to the Texas Tech men’s and women’s basketball rosters. Between the two squads there are 18 new athletes who will get to showcase their talents for Tech in the upcoming basketball season. Both the men’s and women’s teams have just three returning players each, leaving room for the newcomers to be able to contribute immediately.
On the women’s team, the junior transfer from UCONN Lexi Gordon, will be well positioned to make a big impact when the season rolls around. Gordon was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked 29th in the country, according to Tech Athletics. Although she was on the roster last season, she had to sit out all year due to NCAA transfer rules. Gordon is not the only highly rated player to join the Lady Raiders.
Freshman guard Alexis Tucker is a four-star recruit and was rated in the ESPN top-100 players coming out of the 2019 recruiting class. The only other freshman on the team, guard Nailah Dillard, is a three-star recruit, according to ESPN.
The other new Lady Raiders are all transfers. Along with Gordon, St. John’s transfer Andrayah Adams and Texas A&M transfer Jada Walton are both transferring from big name schools. Walton was part of an Aggies team that went 26-8 and made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to Notre Dame, according to A&M Athletics. In Adams last year with the Red Storm she was second on the team in the three-point shooting percentage and was in the upper-tier of her team in field goal percentage. She also played four years of varsity basketball in high school and scored over 3,000 points in her career, according to Tech Athletics.
Jo’nah Johnson, Emma Villas-Gomis and Maka Jackson round out the rest of the Lady Raider newcomers. They all transferred from smaller schools but were dominant in their respective conferences.
Tech will be Johnson’s third school in three years. Johnson was MIAA Freshman of the Year during her time at Central Oklahoma where she averaged 8.6 points a game, according to Tech Athletics. She then went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M college her sophomore year where she posted 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game and was placed on the All-Region Team, according to Tech Athletics.
Villas-Gomis is transferring from a Salt Lake Community College where she helped the team win 51 of the 63 games they played while she was there. They went to the NJCAA Tournament in both her years as well, according to Tech Athletics.
Jackson was rated the 15th best JUCO player in the nation coming out of the 2019 recruiting class. She played at South Georgia Tech her first two years of college before becoming a Lady Raider. In her time with South Georgia Tech she averaged 11 points, 2.5 steals, 5.7 rebounds and shot almost 50 percent from the field per game, according to NJCAA.org stats.
Marlene Stollings is entering her second year as the head coach at Tech. This time with a team filled with players she recruited.
For Chris Beard’s squad things will look different as well. With just three returns, only two of which played big minutes, graduate transfers TJ Holyfield and Chris Clarke will look to do what former Tech grad transfers Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney did last season.
Holyfield chose Tech over Big 12 rival’s Kansas, Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia and Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon. In his junior year at Stephen F. Austin, Holyfield faced the Red Raiders in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament. He put up 10 points against his future team, but Tech prevailed winning 70-60, according to Tech Athletics.
In Holyfield’s final season as a Lumberjack he averaged almost 13 points a game and shot 54.8 percent from the field. His three-point percentage improved from 34 percent his sophomore season to 41 percent his junior year. He redshirted all last year with an injury but returns to the court for the 2019-20 season.
Clarke is transferring from Virginia Tech after committing to the university in 2015 as a four-star recruit, according to ESPN.com. Clarke averaged 9 points, 6.5 rebounds and close to three assists per game in his career at Virginia Tech. He was ranked the number eight grad transfer by ESPN and the only player in Virginia Tech history to record a triple-double, according to Tech Athletics.
Forward Joel Ntambwe is a transfer student as well but comes in as a sophomore. Ntambwe transferred from UNLV after averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds a game in his freshman year.
Tech has seven freshmen on its roster, two of them having been redshirted last season, and picked up the highest rated player in school history Jahmi’us Ramsey from Duncanville high school.
Ramsey headlined a recruiting class ranked second in the Big 12, according to 247sports.com. Terrence Shannon Jr., Clarence Nadolny, Tyreek Smith, Russel Tchewa, Kevin McCullar and Andrei Savrasov are the other freshmen on the Red Raiders squad heading into the season. McCullar and Savrasov where redshirted last year but are back to being on the active roster.
Savrasov is from Saint Petersburg, Russia. Growing up in Russia he played on the U18 European Championship team as a 17-year-old and averaged 8 points and 5.6 rebounds in seven games with the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Ramsey, Shannon Jr., Smith, Tchewa and McCullar were all four-star recruits coming out of high school and Nadolny was a three-star recruit, according to ESPN.com. Ramsey, however, also received a five-star rating by rivals after leading his high school to a 6A State Championship and earning Allen Iverson Classic All-American, Jordan Brand All-American and was the MVP at Ball is Life All-American game.
Tchewa and Nadonly, like Savrasov, are coming from overseas. Tchewa’s hometown is Douala, Cameroon but he played three years of basketball in Italy before signing with the Red Raiders. Nadonly is from Montreuil, France but also played basketball at Scotland Performance Institute in Pennsylvania before committing to Tech.
Smith was the TAAPS 5A Player of the Year as a junior and District Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, he averaged 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3 blocks in his final season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Tech Athletics.
Shannon Jr., like Ramsey, was a top-100 recruit by ESPN. He was a two-sport athlete in high school and played his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida before committing to Tech in March.
Both squads for Texas Tech have young and veteran talent entering their locker rooms for the 2019-20 season as one program looks to build off recent success and another looks to being to see success.
