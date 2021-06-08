Freshman second baseman Jace Jung has been named one of the 25 semi-finalists for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
This national award is presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the United States.
This announcement comes the same day Jung was named as one of the four semi-finalists for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, and two weeks after he was named the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Jung is the fourth Red Raider in four seasons to be named as a semifinalist for this award, as Steven Gingery made the list in 2017 and Jace’s older brother Josh Jung was selected in both 2018 and 2019.
The award was not presented in 2020.
Jung is one of three players from the Big 12 that were named as semi-finalists, with the others being Oklahoma’s Tylar Hardman and Texas’ Ty Madden.
The four finalists for the award will be announced later this month, with the outright winner set to be announced in late July.
Jung and the Red Raiders will play next this Friday at 2 p.m. when they take on Stanford in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Division I College Playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.