The No. 13 Texas Tech basketball team will continue its home play against Bethune-Cookman at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena following an 85-60 win over Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.
The Wildcats dismantled their first opponent with a 110-68 win on Wednesday, according to Bethune-Cookman Athletics. Three players scored over 20 points and senior forward Cletrell Pope led the way posting 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Coach Chris Beard praised Pope’s abilities on the court and said he could play in Big 12 with his skill set.
“Pope is their big guy. He could play in the Big 12, he’s a walking double-double," Beard said. "I think he was the leading offensive rebounder in all of college basketball last year. I mean the guy literally chalks it up every game he’s played in college and gets to that double-double mark somehow, someway."
Bethune-Cookman has not been to the NCAA Tournament in over a decade, but with a squad that has eight seniors on its roster, including Pope who averaged a double-double last season, Beard expects them to make the tournament. According to Sports Illustrated, the Wildcats rank 328 out of the 353 teams in Division I basketball, but Beard said they will prove to be a tough opponent.
“Bethune-Cookman is picked to win their conference in many, many polls," Beard said. "It’s a really unique college basketball team and the fact that they have three maybe even four first-team all-conference players on one team, this doesn’t happen a lot in college basketball. They’ve got some older guys, some experienced guys, a lot of seniors, a coaching staff that we have a lot of respect for."
The Wildcats shot the ball 85 times on Wednesday night against Johnson and made 43 of them, putting them at 50.6 percent from the field, according to Bethune-Cookman Athletics. Beard said he is not looking for this team to just shoot the ball every chance they get though, as he said Tech will be preparing for the fast-paced style as well as a more methodical style.
“First game of the year, I think teams' identities don’t form till later on," Beard said. "We’re prepared for them to play fast and volume shoot again, we’re also prepared for them to play more deliberate basketball. Again, it starts with their coaching staff. Those guys do a great job, they know what they’re doing."
After playing 30 minutes and recording 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey will look to impress again along with newcomers TJ Holyfield and Terrence Shannon Jr. who also turned heads in their debuts.
The Red Raiders will look to have a third-straight season where they start 2-0, according to Tech Athletics, and improve upon their 48-game home non-conference streak.
