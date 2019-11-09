Texas Tech’s men’s basketball beat Bethune-Cookman 79-44 at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders came into the match ranked 13th in the country and are the only ranked team from the Big 12 to be undefeated following Baylor’s loss on Saturday.
The Red Raiders scored 40 points in the first half and limited the Wildcats to just 19. Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey started the game 0-5 but would finish with 13 points after finding his rhythm late in the first half. He shot made four of his next six shots to finish 4-11 on the night. Ramsey also had nine rebounds, making him one shy from a double-double.
Ramsey said that this team is playing well together, despite their youth.
“We’re definitely meshing together well on the court," Ramsey said. "Everybody’s doing their job so, it’s making easier for everyone on the team."
Ramsey was also on the receiving end of a foul late in the second half. He was going up for a fast-break dunk before he got taken out in mid-air by BCU’s forward Cletrell Pope. After falling hard to the ground Ramsey got up and threw his facemask to the Tech bench, which prompted a loud ovation from the fans.
Tech’s defense forced 21 turnovers and caused two of the BCU starters to sit the bench with foul trouble. Bethune-Cookman head coach Ryan Ridder praised Tech’s defense for their aggressiveness and discipline.
“There’s two things that are huge. They’re extremely disciplined and extremely aggressive,” Ridder said. “It’s every bit as good as you think it is on film, it’s even better in person. But discipline and aggressive is definitely what they do.”
TJ Holyfield had another big night scoring the basket, recording 20 points and adding six rebounds. Kyler Edwards and Davide Moretti contributed as well posting nine points and 13 points respectively.
Holyfield and Chris Clarke connected a lot tonight with Clarke catching the ball around the free throw line and then using ball fakes and dribble moves to open the paint for Holyfield to cut inside for an easy bucket. Clarke has 11 assists so far this season, and the offense looked to run through him whenever he was on the floor.
Coach Chris Beard said he was impressed with the way his team moved the ball against Bethune-Cookman. The Red Raiders scored 28 baskets on 22 assists. Beard also said he thinks this team could be one of the best passing team’s he has coached.
“First thing that jumps out is 28 made baskets on 22 assists. That means we’re playing team basketball, moving the ball. That’s our plan, whether we can execute that consistently is yet to be determined but 22 assists is a pretty impressive stat,” Beard said. “We put a lot of work in this week, on Thursday and Friday, on passing. I think every team has a chance to get better at certain things, but this is our best opportunity to get better quickest, would be to improve our passing. So, tonight I thought we did a better job of catching, seeing, and sharing the ball. We have along ways to go, got to continue to work on that. But I do have a vision for this team where we could be a really good passing team. Everybody on our roster can pass, so that’s exciting.”
Next, Tech will travel to Midland to play Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Chaparral Center.
