The Texas Tech baseball team ended a three-game series against TCU with a 17-7 win on April 11. This was the Red Raiders' fifth conference win, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Jace Jung started off the first inning with his 13th home run of the season to put Tech at a 1-0 lead. This momentum continued for the Red Raiders all afternoon.
To close the top of the second inning, sophomore Brandon Birdsell had back-to-back strike outs. The Horned Frogs hit freshman outfielder Dillion Carter in the bottom of the second and loaded the bases for the Red Raiders.
A second walk and grounded out by junior infielder Easton Murell gave Tech two runs for a 3-0 lead.
In the third inning, TCU scored its first run of the game off a home run on a 3-2 pitch from Birdsell. Not long after, Birdsell retired due to an injury and sophomore Eli Riechmann took the mound.
Junior outfielder Cody Masters doubled the Red Raider lead after he hit a three-run home run and made the score 6-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Tech’s offense did not stop there, as junior infielder Parker Kelly hit a single which allowed Wilson to score and finished the third with a 7-1 lead.
Riechmann was replaced in the top of the fifth by senior Connor Queen. TCU scored on a single RBI and hit a three-run home run. This cut the lead more than half and closed the inning with an 8-5 score.
In the sixth inning, freshman Hayde Key replaced Queen on the mound but gave up a double and had the bases loaded. Fulford threw to Stillwell and got the Red Raiders out of a stressful inning with the out at first.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jung hit his second home run of the game and extended the Red Raider lead 9-5.
Three more runs were scored through two RBI’s to make the score 12-5. Fulford singled and allowed Carter to reach home, then Jung homered to the right field for three RBI’s and made the score 16-5.
Sophomore infielder Cole Stilwell followed Jung in the lineup with another home run which closed the inning with a 17-5 lead.
In the final inning, the Horned Frogs scored two RBI’s off a home run and made the score 17-7. The Red Raider defense kept TCU from scoring again to end the series with a victory.
Tech is now 5-4 in conference and has a 22-7 overall record, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will stay at home to face Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. on April 13.
