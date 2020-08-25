Texas Tech has unveiled new procedures in regards to tailgating and parking ahead of the 2020 football season.
In an attempt to limit outdoor and social gatherings, all Tech sponsored tailgating events have been cancelled for the upcoming season, including Raider Alley and all corporate tailgates, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
Personal tailgating is allowed, but the gathering cannot exceed 10 people. Tech has also asked that no tents be larger than 10’ by 10’, and that tents have a minimum distance of 10 feet between each other. RV lots will follow the same distancing protocol, and will open Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m.
All lots will be open three hours prior to kickoff, and will be closed one hour following the conclusion of the match.
In line with Tech’s single and mini-pack game ticket packages, gameday parking has also been adjusted for the 2020 season. Parking for fans with seats in the general bowl can be purchased online along with their tickets. Selection days are based on each person’s respective Red Raider Club membership level, per Tech Athletics.
Each parking pass payment goes towards the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund and the buyer will also receive membership credit and triple priority points upon purchase, per Tech Athletics. Suite holders will still have their season-long guaranteed parking that was included in their suite agreements, along with any additional parking in accordance with their membership level. Club seat holders will also receive their season-long parking which was allocated in respective accounts.
Lower bowl ticket buyers have the option to purchase their parking by either calling the Athletics Ticket Office or by including it in the online portion of the ticket-buying process.
All new regulations will be implemented on the first game of the season against Houston Baptist on Sept. 12.
