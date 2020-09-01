On Tuesday, Texas Tech released the confirmed game times for the Red Raider’s first two games against Houston Baptist and Texas.
The non-conference home opener against Houston Baptist will take place on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. The following game against Texas will take place on Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
Both games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and the Texas game will leap to national broadcasting on FOX.
More information regarding future Red Raider football game times will be announced as part of a six or 10-day window before each game, according to Tech Athletics.
