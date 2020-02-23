The No. 1 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Houston 3-2 in 10 innings with a walk-off RBI single in its final game at the Round Rock Classic on Sunday.
With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 6-1 this season while finishing the classic 2-1 after losing its opening game to Tennessee on Friday.
Sophomore RHP transfer from Vanderbilt, Austin Becker, had a rough start at the mound to open the first inning. Becker hit his first batter of the day, Tyler Bielamowicz, with a pitch. Bielamowicz then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Becker. The Cougars then took an early 1-0 lead as a ground out to second sent Bielamowicz home.
Tech quickly answered back as sophomore right fielder Dru Baker hit one over the left-field wall for a home run, tying the game 1-1. The homer came off Houston’s first pitch of the game as it was Baker’s first home run of the season.
After a quiet second and third inning for both teams, Houston added a run to the scoreboard in the fourth, giving the Cougars a 2-1 advantage. Blake Way got on base with a walk and was sent home off Kobe Hyland’s double to right-center.
Becker was replaced at the mound in the fifth inning after giving up three hits, three walks and two earned runs while striking out just two batters in 4.0 innings of work. Sophomore RHP Hunter Dobbins took the mound and prevented the Cougars from adding a run in the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, junior center fielder Dylan Neuse sent one to right-center for a leadoff triple. Neuse was then sent home to tie the game, 2-2, as sophomore left fielder Tanner O’Tremba grounded out to third base.
Although Dobbins had a successful fifth inning at the mound, Tech sent junior Jakob Brustowski to the mound in the top of the sixth inning. Brustowski retired his first three batters faced, courtesy of two strikeouts and a fly out to right field.
The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with one out, but a strikeout and fielder’s choice out at second prevented Tech from taking a lead in the sixth inning.
After another runless inning in the seventh, Tech relieved Brustowski, sending junior RHP Ryan Sublette to the mound. In Bustowski’s 2.0 innings pitched, he struck out four batters while not giving up any hits, walks or runs, maintaining his 0.00 ERA this season.
Sublette struck out back-to-back batters to open the inning but gave up a double and intentionally walked a batter to put Cougars on first and second base. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Sublette left the Cougars stranded, ending the inning with his third strikeout.
The Red Raiders were in position to score in the bottom of the ninth inning after redshirt freshman designated hitter T.J. Rumfield singled through the left side. Freshman Dillon Carter was sent into pinch-run and advanced to second on a throwing error by Houston’s first baseman. As the ball rolled to center field, he took third. With two outs, freshman shortstop Cal Conley flew out to right field, sending the game to extra innings.
Freshman RHP Andrew Devine took the mound for the Red Raiders to start the 10th inning, ending Sublette’s 2.0 innings pitched. In his two innings of work, Sublette struck out five batters, giving up just two hits. Devine had a three up, three down inning after striking two Cougars out and fielding a grounder at the mound for the final out of the inning.
Baker opened the bottom of the inning with a single through the left side. After Baker stole second, Houston intentionally walked junior Braxton Fulford. Brian Klein approached the plate after going 0-12 in Round Rock. He then singled through the right side, sending Baker home for the walk-off win, 3-2.
Following the win, the Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock for a two-game midweek series against Southern. The first game will be played at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and the second game is set to play at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
