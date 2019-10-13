The Texas Tech soccer tied with Kansas 0-0 at John Walker Soccer Complex on Saturday.
With the tie, the Red Raiders are the only Big 12 team to have not lost in conference play so far, according to Tech Athletics.
Starting the game, junior forward Kirsten Davis recorded a shot on goal in the first four minutes of the first half.
Nine minutes later Davis and junior defender Jordie Harr had the chance to put the Red Raiders on the board but neither could capitalize. Davis’ shot was too wide while Harr’s was blocked by the Jayhawks goalkeeper.
Davis recorded her third shot attempt of the game with 32 minutes in the first half, but it was saved by Kansas goalkeeper.
Senior forward Demi Koulizakis recorded a shot on goal during the 24th minute, but it was too high and landed on top of the net.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White caught and saved a ball kicked by the Jayhawks during the tenth and 26th minute of the first half keeping Kansas from getting on the scoreboard.
Freshman defender Hannah Anderson shot during a penalty kick, but the Jayhawks caught it, so both team were scoreless going into the second half.
At the end of the first half, Tech led 4-2 in shots, but Kansas led in shots in goal 2-1.
“The second half was really just dead even both teams kinda ran out of juice late,” head coach Tom Stone said.
12 minutes into the second half, Kansas tried to put a point on the board, but White saved the ball keeping both teams 0-0.
A minute later, senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt attempted a shot, but it was blocked by the Jayhawks.
White saved twice within one minute apart keeping Kansas from scoring. The score remained 0-0 with 23 minutes left in the second half.
After a back-and-forth battle for possession, for over 20 minutes, Davis and Koulizakis with two minutes left tried to get the ball into the net but both were unsuccessful at getting a goal.
Neither teams scored at the end of the second half, Tech went into golden goal soccer for the third time in four games, according to Tech Athletics.
With five minutes left in the first ten minutes of overtime, Koulizakis attempted to close out the game off an assist from Davis but the kick was too high to reach the net.
White saved a game-winning shot from the Jayhawks with two minutes left in overtime, and a minute later Harr tried to close the game, but the shot was saved by the Kansas goalkeeper.
In the last three minutes of the second overtime period, the Red Raiders had a corner kick and Koulizakis attempted a shot once the ball got into her possession, but the Jayhawks goalkeeper caught it keeping Tech from scoring.
Neither teams could score in the second period of overtime making Tech tie in the second conference match of the season.
“We will take the point begrudgingly it keeps us in the hunt and it’s good RPI results,” Stone said. “We’re not happy bout it but we’re going to move on and get ready for next week.
The Red Raiders are now 11-1-2 overall for the season and 3-0-2 in conference, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will stay at home for its next match at 7 p.m. on Friday against Texas Christian. This will be the 25th anniversary reunion match and the first in the last four conference matches before the Big 12 quarterfinals.
