The Texas Tech men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 72-57 on Thursday in the United Supermarkets Arena for the Red Raiders' 50th consecutive non-conference home win.
The Red Raiders started the game out strong picking up an early 8-1 after freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey slammed one down after an offensive rebound by graduate transfer Chris Clarke. Following the dunk, sophomore guard Kyler Edwards drained two free throws to give the Red Raiders a nine-point lead.
With about nine minutes left in the first half, junior guard Davide Moretti drained a corner three off a no-look pass by Clarke to give Tech an 18-7 lead. Following the three, the Red Raiders went on about a four-minute scoring drought which ended with back-to-back layups by Ramsey to grow Tech’s lead 22-14.
At the end of the first half, Moretti made a mid-range jump shot to give the Red Raiders an eight-point lead, but Tennessee State’s Ravel Moody made a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the half with a score of 27-22 in Tech’s favor.
With the first half over with, both teams struggled on offense as the Red Raiders made just 27 percent of their shots (7-26) while shooting 17 percent (2-12) from behind the arc. Free throws made up nearly half of Tech’s points in the first half as 11 of the Red Raiders points were recorded from the free-throw line.
As Tech struggled on offense, the Red Raiders’ defense held the Tigers to shoot 25 percent from both the field and behind the arc. The Red Raiders also recorded four steals and a block as the Tigers had 10 turnovers in the first half.
Heading into the second half, Edwards, Ramsey and Moretti led the team with six points each. Ramsey also led the team with Clarke as the two both recorded five rebounds. Clarke also had a team-high two assists in the first half. On defense, Ramsey led the team with two steals and Moretti recorded the team’s only block.
The start of the second half was neck-and-neck as both teams continued to struggle on offense. Graduate transfer TJ Holyfield was sent in the game after only playing seven minutes against the Tigers due to foul trouble, but he was immediately taken out after picking up his fourth foul.
Moretti scored eight consecutive points to grow an eight-point lead, starting with a pair of free throws after he was sent to the line due to a technical foul called on the Tigers. Right after making the free throws, Moretti made back-to-back shots from behind the arc to give the Red Raiders a 43-35 lead.
With a spark of offense, the Red Raiders went on an 11-0 run. Tennessee State ended Tech’s run with a three-pointer and followed with a layup. With the Tigers’ five-point run, Holyfield entered the game and made a layup within the first seconds back on the court. With the layup included, Holyfield recorded seven points in less than two minutes to grow Tech’s lead 63-47 in the second half.
The Red Raiders controlled their lead to defeat the Tigers 72-57 for Tech’s 50th consecutive non-conference win in United Supermarkets Arena.
Moretti led the team in scoring with 19 points as Ramsey and Shannon followed with 13. Along with their points, both Ramsey and Shannon recorded seven rebounds each. Clarke led the team in rebounds and assists, grabbing 12 boards and recording four passes which led to points.
Following the Red Raiders’ 15-point win, Tech will continue its season against Long Island at 1 p.m. on Sunday in United Supermarkets Arena. Fans who cannot attend can catch the game on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.
