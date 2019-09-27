The Texas Tech women’s team won six out of its nine matches on the first day of the Big 12 vs. SEC Challenge on Friday on the campus of Texas Christian.
Freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller paired up for doubles and defeated TCU’s Chloe Hule and Stevie Kennedy, 7-1, according to a Tech Athletics release. The win marks Mays’ first victory of her collegiate career.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skryabina defeated TCU’s Margaret Polk and Addy Guevara, 6-4, according to the release. Senior Reagan Collins and sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth also recorded a win, defeating TCU's duo Aleksa Cveticanin and Mercedes Aristegui, 6-3.
In singles play, Peet earned her first ranked win of the season over No. 112 Tatiana Makarova, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4, according to the release. The win improved the Manchester, England, native overall record 6-0 this season.
Skryabina also picked a win against Texas A&M’s No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith, 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 to capture her first collegiate win, according to the release. Mays won her match, 7-6, 7-5, in two sets against Texas A&M’s Riley McQuaid.
Sophomore Isa Di Laura dropped her match, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, against A&M’s Jessica Anzo, according to the release. Miller lost her match to A&M’s Lucia Quiterio, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 while Bridgforth also lost her match, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1, against A&M’s Renee McBryde.
The team will return to action at with doubles play at 4:15 p.m. and singles play at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
