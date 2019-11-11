After winning one win on Friday, the Texas Tech women’s tennis team picked up five wins at the Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.
Sophomore Nell Miller lost her singles match the Notre Dame’s Maeve Koscielski 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Sophomore Isa Di Laura won her match 6-3, 6-2 against Notre Dame’s Zoe Taylor.
Freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth both lost their matches, according to the release. Senior Reagan Collins lost her match to Kansas’ Julia Deming.
Tech faced Michigan for doubles and earned wins in both matches, according to the release. Miller and Mays won their match 6-2 against Chiara Lommer and Bella Lorenzini while Bridgforth and Collins beat Nicole Hammond and Anca Craciun 6-4 in their match.
Di Laura teamed up with Arizona State’s Sammi Hampton for her doubles match, according to Tech Athletics. The pair earned a 7-6 win over Kansas State’s Margot Decker and Anna Turco.
On Sunday, doubles will start at 10 a.m. and singles will start at 12:30 p.m. on the final day of action.
