The Texas Tech Volleyball team finished their time in Morgantown with a 3-2 victory, the first time the Red Raiders defeated West Virginia on the road since 2015.
West Virginia took the first set 25-16, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Senior Emily Hill recorded an ace early in the set but the Red Raiders failed to take advantage and fell behind 8-3. Sophomore Brooke Kanas and junior Allison White both recorded more points for Tech, but the Red Raiders still trailed by one, 8-7. After that, the Mountaineers responded by adding 13 points to the Red Raiders four to end the set, 25-16.
Both Freshman Caitlin Dugan and Kanas started the second set with multiple kills and recorded four points for a 4-1 lead, according to the release. Afterward, the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders tied ten times before an ace from junior Emerson Solano gave Tech an 18-17 lead. The Red Raiders took the lead in the second set after the set was tied 22-22, ending with the set 26-24 in the Red Raiders favor with Hill recording two kills and two aces.
In the third set, the Red Raiders trailed 9-8 until a kill by Kanas, multiple points from Hill and White and lastly an ace from sophomore Katy Northcut. These points gave Tech a three-point advantage with a 12-9 score. Following these points, the Red Raiders earned 13 more points to the Mountaineers' 10 and put the third set away to give Tech a 2-1 lead.
The Red Raiders had an early 3-0 lead in the fourth set, but the Mountaineers responded with five points to regain the lead, according to the release. Later in the set, both Tech and West Virginia added eight points to their scores which resulted in the Red Raiders trailing 13-10. The Red Raiders tried to respond with a few kills and 13 points but in the end, the Mountaineers continued to control its lead and finished the fourth set, 25-23.
With the score tied 2-2, West Virginia had a 3-0 start in the last set of the game, according to the release. With the Red Raiders taking an early 4-3 lead. At the end of the set, the Red Raiders continued to maintain its lead and finished it off with a point by Kanas for a 15-13 win in the fifth set.
Along with Tech's 3-2 win, Hill finished the game with 22 kills as Kansas and Dugan both recorded 13 kills, according to the release. Kirby recorded three career highs with nine kills, 55 assists and nine digs.
Following the win, the Red Raiders will head back to the United Supermarkets Arena for a match against Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
