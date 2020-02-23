In their second match of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team began their road trip and faced Iowa State Sunday. The Lady Raiders won 77-74 against Iowa State on the road for the first time since 2002.
Tech head coach Marlene Stollings addressed the importance of the road victory in a post-game interview.
“When you talk about signature wins in a rebuild, our first win in Ames in 18 years, this is without a doubt one of them. Not to mention on the road in front of almost 11,000 people and a hostile crowd,” Stollings said.
The Lady Raiders of late have had some trouble closing out games. Despite nearly giving up their late-game advantage, Tech held on in the last seconds of the game to come out on top.
Coming into the match against Iowa State, the Lady Raiders had a 4-9 conference record and a 15-9 record overall. The Lady Cyclones were sitting in the fourth spot of the conference with a 7-6 record in Big 12 play and a 15-9 record on the season.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their previous game, with junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson replacing junior guard Sydney Goodson. Johnson began alongside junior forward Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The Lady Raiders began 0-4 from beyond the arc and did not score their first field goal until about two minutes into the game. Iowa State had one field goal and a pair of free throws to get them ahead early on.
Brewer sparked the Tech offense with two back-to-back layups to get the Lady Raiders’ rhythm flowing. After her basket, Iowa State responded and both teams began trading baskets in a more efficient manner.
The Lady Raiders still trailed about halfway through the first quarter, but an and-one by Brewer along with a made free throw tied the game at 10 apiece.
With the game tied, both teams went on scoring droughts. On paper, it might hint at them being unable to convert on opportunities. However, the defensive intensity of both teams was so high it was difficult for either team to get good looks.
Carr broke the silence with a three-pointer, which was followed by a trip to the free-throw line by freshman guard Nailah Dillard. This sparked a run for the Lady Raiders and gave them their biggest lead of the game to that point, 15-10.
Iowa State ended its long scoring drought on the last possession of the first period on a three-pointer by guard Ashley Joens. Despite the made field goal, the Lady Raiders still held a 17-15 lead after one quarter.
The scoring of the second quarter was backed by Brewer, who went on a 6-0 run by herself to come out of the gates. She finished the first half with a game-high 18 points on only four missed shots. Defensively, she blocked a Lady Cyclone shot that gave her a single-season blocks record at Tech with 106 through 25 games.
The whole game was dominated by Brewer on both ends of the court. She finished with a 27-point double-double to go along with seven blocks on the afternoon.
“We told her coming into the game she could put up big numbers this afternoon,” Stollings said. “All in all, almost a flawless game from her on the block. We saw they had a matchup problem with her, and it proved true.”
Brewer’s block led to a Gordon three-pointer that gave the Lady Raiders a 29-18 lead and sparked another 6-0 run.
Joens for Iowa State began to respond to the energy that Tech had, scoring 14 points through one quarter and a half for the Cyclones. She scored a pair of baskets and assisted on another to spark a 6-0 run to get Iowa State back in the game. They were taking advantage of a Lady Raider team who was being careless with the ball. Tech had four turnovers in two minutes of gameplay, and during the same time period went scoreless.
Dillard took the lid off the basket with a drive and layup for Tech, her efforts were followed by an and-one by Brewer to stretch the Lady Raider lead back out.
Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw was on fire for the Lady Cyclones as the first half winded down. She made three consecutive three-point shots to ignite her home crowd and put Iowa State back in contention.
The last possession of the half resulted in a stop for Tech, and they were able to go into the halftime locker room with a 36-33 lead.
Iowa State came out of halftime looking to score, and they did. They converted on three straight field goals to gain the edge over the Lady Raiders just a few minutes into the third period.
After an initial trip to the free-throw line from Andrayah Adams, who made one of two, Tech went on a two-minute scoring drought early in the third.
The defense came up big for the Lady Raiders, who forced a stop and got an and-one on the other end to tie the game at 39 apiece. Freshman guard Alexis Tucker finished a strong layup to put her team ahead of one possession later.
They continued to play aggressive, forcing five Iowa State turnovers in three minutes of gameplay. At the halfway point of the third quarter, the Lady Raiders had 15 points off turnovers.
As the third period winded down, both teams began trading baskets. Tucker made some tough shots down the stretch to keep the Tech offense alive.
Johnson really came in off the bench near the end of the period as well and energized the Lady Raiders. She is one of the best passers on the team and showcased it with a nice dish to Tucker for a finish. One possession later, she came up with the ball on defense and made a buzzer-beating layup to end the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders scored five points in the final 19 seconds to expand their lead 55-46.
The final quarter of play was jump-started by both teams trading baskets once again. Iowa State made the most of its spark with a 6-0 run while beginning to stop the Lady Raiders on offense.
Iowa State scored 14 points in just four minutes of gameplay to cut the Lady Raider lead to three points. A three-pointer by Espenmiller-McGraw tied the game up at 63 apiece halfway through the fourth.
Gordon emerged as a valuable scoring asset for Tech and halted a run by the Cyclones with her fourth three of the game as the fourth quarter winded down. She came back the next possession and hit another jump shot to give Tech a two-possession lead. Gordon finished the game with 16 points.
Iowa State broke a two-minute scoring drought with a three-pointer. Andrayah Adams responded with back-to-back three-point shots which were her first field goals of the game.
The game came down to a free-throw battle, and although Iowa State missed a few, Tech had a couple of turnovers against the Iowa State press.
With under a minute left in the game, Tech had three turnovers in just 18 seconds of play. Both teams on the afternoon had a tough time taking care of the ball. Tech finished with 17 turnovers, and Iowa State finished with 20.
After Iowa State was fouled again and converted two free throws to tie the game at 74 apiece, the last possession of the game went to the Lady Raiders with 11 seconds on the game clock.
Carr advanced the ball and was fouled on a three-point attempt with time expiring, she converted all three of her free throws and it ultimately resulted in a Tech victory over Iowa State.
Tech will continue its two-game road trip against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
