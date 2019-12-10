The Texas Tech men’s basketball team upset No. 1 Louisville, 70-57, in Madison Square Garden at the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.
The win marked the Red Raiders’ first-ever program win against the No. 1 team in the country after going 0-6 before the game. The win also marked the fourth upsetting of a No. 1 team this college basketball season.
The Red Raiders’ leading scorer, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey, stayed on the bench as Tech took on the No. 1 team in the country due to a hamstring injury. Graduate transfer Chris Clarke filled Ramsey’s spot in the starting lineup.
In the first half, the Red Raiders took an early 5-4 lead after the defense forced a 2:13 scoring drought for the Cardinals. A few minutes later in the half after an 8-0 run by Louisville, the Red Raiders prevented the Cardinals from scoring a field goal for over 10 minutes of play, ending with a layup to cut Tech’s lead 25-18.
After making the layup, Tech and Louisville exchanged shots to make it a one-point game with a little over one minute left of the half. Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr. then made a layup and sophomore Avery Benson blocked a buzzer-beater attempt to end the quarter, 31-28, in favor of Tech.
Along with his block at the buzzer, Benson led the team with seven points at the end of the first half. Benson made both of his field-goal attempts, one being a three-pointer, and drained both of his free throws to shoot a perfect 100 percent from the field and charity stripe. Moretti followed Benson with six points as Tech’s only other three-pointers came from sophomore Kyler Edwards and redshirt freshman Andrei Savrasov.
On defense, Benson also led the team with two of Tech’s four blocks. The Red Raiders also held the Cardinals to shoot 29 percent from the field and 22 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, but Louisville made it a close game after making 10 of its 14 free-throw attempts.
Tech came out hot after the break at the half, as junior Davide Moretti made back-to-back threes to give the Red Raiders a double-digit lead, 47-36, with over 10 minutes left of regulation.
With under three minutes left of play, Shannon stepped up and made a jump shot to make it a 58-48 game. After Louisville responded with a layup, Shannon drove to the basket and was fouled, making both of his free throws to keep it a 10-point game with 1:27 left of play.
The clock wound down as Louisville tried to get back in the game, intentionally fouling the Red Raiders, but with success at the charity stripe and a three-pointer by graduate transfer TJ Holyfield, Tech upset the No. 1 team in the country, 70-57.
Tech’s success came from their presence on defense as the Red Raiders held the Cardinals to just three made shots from behind the arc. With 17 three-point attempts, Louisville shot just 17.6 percent from the three while shooting 34 percent from the field.
On the other end, Tech’s shooting was more efficient as the Red Raiders shot 39.7 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. Tech also shot 77.3 percent at the charity stripe, highlighted by Moretti who shot a perfect eight-for-eight at the free-throw line.
Along with his eight free throws, Moretti led the Red Raiders with 18 points, followed by Shannon with 13 and Benson with 10. Benson was also named the Player of the Game after making all three of his field-goal attempts and all three shots at the free-throw line. Benson also came down with four rebounds while blocking two shots and recording one steal.
Following the upset, the Red Raiders will head back home to play Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. on Monday in United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2 for fans who cannot attend.
