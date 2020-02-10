The No. 24 Texas Tech men's basketball team got revenge on Texas Christian with an 88-42 win on Monday in United Supermarkets Arena to even the season series, 1-1.
The Horned Frogs were given their sixth-straight loss of the season and now post a 4-7 record in conference play.
The Red Raiders got off to a strong start against the Horned Frogs. Tech scored 45 points in the first half, led by junior Davide Moretti’s 13 points and four three-pointers. Sophomore Kyler Edwards and graduate transfer TJ Holyfield also got in double-digit points, finishing up with 14 and 10 respectively.
Moretti said the team knew how it needed to respond to TCU after the team's 11-point loss in Fort Worth on Jan. 21.
“Yeah, we definitely talked about it," Moretti said. "We know that we didn’t play our best (in Fort Worth). We definitely talked about it one-day prep and I thought we came ready to play."
Moretti and freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey finished with 17 points each and shot a combined 13-20 from the field. Freshman guard Kevin McCullar also added 10 points and two steals in 21 minutes of playing time.
McCullar added to Moretti’s statement and said they needed to execute the game plan this time around.
“Yeah, we talked about it, we went down (to Fort Worth) and didn’t execute like we wanted to so we just wanted to go out there and execute the game plan this time,” McCullar said.
Ramsey added two blocks to his stat line, one against 6’11” forward Kevin Samuel as he was going up for a dunk.
Tech shot 69 percent from the three-point range and 61 percent from the field in the half, making up for its 33 percent from the free-throw line. Those percentages dipped a little in the second half, but Tech still finished shooting 60 percent from behind the arc and the field.
Tech also won the turnover battle early, forcing 12 and only committing three in the first half. TCU finished with 20 turnovers as Tech only committed six as a team.
TCU’s senior guard and leading scorer Desmond Bane had just seven points and committed five turnovers. Jaire Grayer was the only Horned Frog to score in the double-digits, putting up 10 points.
Freshmen Russel Tchewa, Clarence Nadolny and Andrei Savarsov saw an increase in minutes with the big lead and an injury to Terrence Shannon Jr late in the first half. Tchewa, Nadolny and Savarsov combined for 13 points and shot 5-7 from the field.
The Red Raiders made more three-pointers, 13, then the Horned Frogs made field goals, 12. TCU shot 27 percent from the field and 16 percent from the three-point line with just four assists.
Holyfield continued his strong defensive play on defense, blocking three shots.
Tech will have a short break before its next game against Oklahoma State at noon on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
