Texas Tech Volleyball secured their third win of the season on Friday afternoon following a four-set match against TCU.
The Red Raiders started off slow, losing their first set of the day 25-21 on the back of two early service errors. That being said, they still managed a higher hitting percentage than their opponents in the set. Early on, it seemed that the Horned Frogs had found an effective strategy to contain junior Samantha Sanders, as well as control the ball defensively.
The second set started off rough for Tech as well. Following the break, they quickly found themselves fighting an uphill battle down 10-4 against a TCU team that had all of the momentum. It was then when the Red Raiders found their game. They swiftly tied things up at 13, and went on to win the set 25-20 after a 21-10 run. At this point in the game, they were up in the match 17 kills to the Horned Frog’s nine.
In the third set, they found themselves down early for the second set in a row. This time, the opponent led 6-1. But just like they had done one set prior, the Red Raiders stormed back behind the arms of Sanders and sophomore Caitlin Dugan. They would take the set 25-20.
The fourth set was Tech hit their stride as a team, having never trailed in the set. As a team, they minimized their mistakes and began capitalizing on their opponent’s as they ran away with a 25-18 set victory. Karrington Jones made her debut in the victory, finishing with eight kills and eight blocks.
After a standout performance from TCU’s Afedo Manyang the night before, Tech clearly was looking to neutralize her presence on the floor. Following a 24-kill performance on Thursday, she managed only 15 on Friday night. The defense held strong, and only got stronger as the game progressed.
Sanders and Dougan led the team with 24 and 17 kills respectively. Sanders' 24 kills was a career-high, a record she set against TCU the afternoon prior, according to Tech Athletics. The team as a whole out-hit TCU as well, averaging a .292 hitting percentage to TCU’s .137. Texas Tech improved to 3-3 in conference play following the win, whereas the Horned Frog’s will fall to 1-3.
The Red Raiders will host the Baylor Bears next Friday and Saturday both at 6 p.m. where they will look to build on their momentum. Those games will be available on ESPN+.
