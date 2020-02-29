The Texas Tech track and field kicked off the Big 12 Indoor Championship on Friday. The women’s group collect a total of 53 points to hold the lead after the first day of events. The men’s group saw several runner-up performances and racked up a total of 35 points.
Starting things off was the women’s Pentathlon. Senior Kaylee Hinton scored her collegiate best in the pentathlon with 4105 points. Finishing second, it was her first conference meet back from injury. Not only did she return and medal, but Hinton is now ranked third-most in program history. Tiara Williams, who placed sixth, scored her collegiate-best with 3695 points in the pentathlon.
“This was huge for Kaylee,” associate head coach James Thomas said. “When you’re out a little while, it’s tough to get back into competition form. But for her to do this and have a chance at indoor nationals and improve on the highest level she’s ever been indoor is great. I can’t say enough about how much she deserves this opportunity.”
Moving on to field events, In the women’s weight throw, Junior Usual Seasons is now the defeating champion. Seasons was able to secure a trophy for the first time in her collegiate career after throwing 66'-6.5.
“What a great kid she is,” Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley said. “She wanted to get herself a ring so bad, and she finally got herself one.”
In pole vault for the women, Senior Chinne Okoronkwo came out on top after clearing 14’-3.25”. Okoronkwo made the second-best mark in school history. As for the men, Brandon Bray took the bronze. Bray was able to successfully clear 18’-3.25”.
Senior Justin Hall came up with a second-place finish after jumping 25’-10.25” or 7.88-meters. Hall fell behind senior jumper O'Brien Wasome from Texas. This was Hall’s first time medaling in a Big 12 meet, in addition, he gained eight points to add to the men’s standings.
In the women’s long jump, Ruth Usoro’s Big 12 title came after jumping 21 feet again. Usoro landed 21’0.75” or 6.42-meters, crowning her the Big 12 Champion in her first Division I conference meet.
“I personally don’t think this could happen to a better person,” Thomas said. “She’s the ultimate teammate and gets as much joy out of seeing everyone else do well, but this was her stage and her opportunity. She’s had some great marks and went out there and had three or four jumps that would have won her the competition. It was awesome for her and the team.”
Concluding the field events, in men’s weight throw junior Gabe Oladipo used his final throw to go 70’-1.75” 21.38-meters. This marked his third-best distance in school history. Oladipo is the only Red Raider in history to throw over 21 meters.
On the track, the Red Raiders earned eight points in the distance medley relay. The team consisted of Grant LaSelle in the 1200-meter, Lavone Brown in the 400-meter, Alfred Chawonza in the 800-meter and Takieddine Hedeilli in the mile. Tech ordinally placed third, right behind Texas by just four-hundredths of a second. However, after the Tech coaches successfully protested about one of the Texas runners running inside the track, Tech was moved into second and gained two additional points.
As for the women, junior Gabrielle McDonald qualified for the finals in both the women’s 60-meters and 60-meter hurdles. McDonald made her career-best in the 60-meter after running 7.34 seconds. Senior Rose Njoku also qualified in the hurdles with a seasons-best 8.45 seconds. McDonald and Njoku will be joined tomorrow with D’Jenne Egharevba and Le-Taija Jackson in the 60-meters.
All three Lady Raiders qualified in the 600-yard run. Senior Damajahnee Birch led the ladies and finished with her seasons-best 1:21.68. Lexye Price finished right behind Birch at 1:22.27 and Sylvia Schulz finished sixth at 1:22.44.
In the men’s sprints, the trio of Jacolby Shelton, Ashton O’Conner and Keion Sutton qualified in the 60-meter dash. Senior Derrius Rodgers also ran in the 60-meter however did not run a fast-enough time to qualify. Rogers did bounce back in the 200-meter after running his season-best at 21.22. O’Connor also qualified in the 200-meter with 21.02.
Finishing up in the men’s 400-meter was junior Ryan Champlin with 47.56. In mid-distance, both Red Raiders qualified for Saturday's finals. Sophomore Sven Cepus in the 800-meter and junior Takieddine Hedeill in the 1000-meter.
The women ended Friday’s meet in a good position with many athletes qualifying for finals on Saturday. Tech will continue its second day in Ames with the heptathlon at 11 a.m and the remainder of the meet beginning at noon.
