Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team is ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll as of Monday after wins over Eastern Illinois and Bethune-Cookman.
Tech is averaging 79.5 points per game after putting up 80 against Eastern Illinois and 79 against Bethune-Cookman, according to Tech Athletic stats. The Red Raiders are now 52-5 at home since Chris Beard became Tech's coach.
The Red Raiders will play in their first road game of the season against Houston Baptist at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Chaparral Center in Midland.
Other Big 12 teams ranked in the poll include Kansas, who came in at No. 5, and Baylor at No. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.