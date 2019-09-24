The Texas Tech men’s golf team ranked in fourth place after the first day of the Inverness Invitational with juniors Andy Lopez and Kyle Hogan sitting in the top-five individually on Monday in Toledo, Ohio.
The Red Raiders shot a 16-over in the 36-hole day, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Tennessee, who won the invitational last year, lead with a 7-over.
Lopez, who is only playing individually, shot a 1-under with a 73-68 – 141 including six birdies, according to the release. The Plano native is one shot behind leader Andrew Kozan of Auburn who is at 2-under.
Hogan shot a 3-under, recording two birdies on the back nine but will go into Tuesday at even-par and tied in third place, according to the release. Freshman Garrett Martin ranked in the top-10 after the first day of his first collegiate tournament. The San Antonio native shot a 1-under with two birdies and one bogey.
Sophomore Markus Braadlie concluded the first day with a 74-73 – 147 and sits in 23rd place, according to the release. Senior Sandy Scott shot 77-75 – 152 and is finished the first day in 43rd place while freshman Ludvig Aberg shot 76-80 – 156 and is in 61st place.
The final day of the tournament will be at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
