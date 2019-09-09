The Texas Tech women’s golf team finished the first day of the Trinity Forest Invitational in fifth place after shooting a combined 588 in the opening day of the tournament.
Senior Sofia Garcia finished the day two-under and shot eight birdies, according to the release. The Asuncion, Paraguay, native ended the day tied for fourth in individual play.
Junior Amy Taylor shot two-over on the first day of the tournament, according to the release. Taylor also shot seven birdies and is tied for 10th place on the individual leaderboard.
Freshman Gala Dumez finished her first day of collegiate play with a score of 76 while sophomore Anna Doug finished with a score of 74, according to the release. Freshman Abby Van Cleave is tied for 58th as she finished the day at 16-over.
The second day of the tournament will be at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
