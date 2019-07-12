Texas Tech earned its highest men’s Capital One Cup ranking in school history as the Red Raiders earned a third-place ranking after a historic spring athletics season.
The Capital One Cup recognizes the top men’s and women’s athletic programs in the nation, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Athletic programs were ranked on a scoring system that gave schools points for top-10 finishes in the NCAA Division-I championships and top-10 finishes in the official coaches’ poll for every sport.
Virginia led the nation with 127 points in the men’s Capital One Cup as Stanford came in second with 88 points, according to the release. Tech claimed 79 points based off of the scoring system, ranking them the third-best athletics program in the country.
The scoring system consisted of two groups, Group A and B, according to the release. Group A included cross country, track and field, tennis and golf. Group B included football, basketball and baseball as the three sports in the group earned three times as many points as the sports in Group A received.
Almost half of Tech’s points came from the men’s basketball team becoming the national runner-up at the Men’s Final Four, giving the Red Raiders 36 points, according to the release. The track and field team added 20 points to Tech’s total after winning the national title at the Track and Field Outdoor Championships as well as earning five points for ranking sixth at the indoor championships. The baseball team’s first program final four finish at the College World Series gave Tech its final 18 points to secure the third-place finish.
With the No. 3 ranking, Tech earned its highest ranking in school history, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders were also the highest ranked school in the Big 12 conference as well as in the state of Texas.
Following Virginia, Stanford and Tech, other schools to make the Capital One Cup’s top-10 athletics programs included Maryland, Vanderbilt, Clemson, North Dakota State, Penn State, Florida and Ohio State.
