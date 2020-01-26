As the Texas Tech baseball season approaches, the Red Raiders have been ranked in several preseason polls.
Of the five major baseball publications, the Red Raiders ranked in the top 10 in every preseason poll. The Red Raider will start their season after coming up short in the 2019 College World Series, getting eliminated by Michigan in the semifinals.
The Red Raiders matched the highest preseason ranking as Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll all ranked Tech No. 3. Along with the three publications ranking the Red Raiders in the top three, D1 Baseball and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association ranked Tech No. 6.
With the Red Raiders starting the season at the top of the rankings, Tech will return 21 student-athletes as the roster includes 17 newcomers.
The Red Raiders will open their 2020 season against Houston Baptist on at 1 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
