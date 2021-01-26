The Lady Raiders will enter another ranked matchup, as they will host No. 24 West Virginia at United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The game will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Tech is coming off a single-digit loss to TCU, where despite leading through three quarters of play, a 27-point outburst by the Horned Frogs in the fourth quarter led to Tech’s loss.
However, the game left a lot of positivity for Tech moving forward, including the steady emergence of two rising players.
Senior Maka Jackson and junior Naje Murray have both stepped up for the Lady Raiders of late. For Jackson, 11 points tied her season high for the third time in four games, according to Tech Athletics. For Murray, timely shots and confidence in the point guard role has spurred her increase in minutes.
Offensively, the Lady Raiders are led by one of the top scoring duos in the Big 12, the senior tandem of Lexi Gordon and Vivian Gray.
Both Gordon and Gray rank in the top ten of conference scorers, with Gray ranking fourth and Gordon ranking eight, according to Big 12 Statistics. No other teammates in the Big 12 have two players in the top eight.
But the Tech offense will be challenged against the stout, fifth-ranked defense in the conference in the Mountaineers.
West Virginia is solid on all three defensive levels, with the second-leading blocker in the league, Kari Niblack, anchoring their front. On the perimeter, their point guard Kyzre Gondrezick’s active hands are a problem for opposing teams, according to Big 12 Stats, she averages two steals per game.
But no top-25 team is without offense, and for West Virginia, offense has been abundant.
Shooting the second-best three-point percentage in the Big 12 behind 75 made threes, the Mountaineers have developed into a perennial threat.
Just as good a defensive player as Gondrezick is, her offense is just as standout. She leads the Mountaineers in scoring and assists while ranking top-10 in assist to turnover ratio, according to Big 12 Stats.
The play of Gondrezick and the West Virginia program has led them to a No. 24 national ranking, and an even better six-game win streak, longest in the Big 12.
This will be the 19th meeting between Tech and West Virginia, according to Tech Athletics. With the Lady Raiders trailing in the series with five wins to the Mountaineers’ 13.
The most recent matchup between the two teams saw Gray carrying the offensive load for Tech with 28 points on the night, closely followed by 18 from Murray.
Tech will look to break a skid of eighth-straight losses against West Virginia as they welcome them to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday.
