After a string of postponements forced them out of action for nine days, the No. 12 Red Raiders (11-4, 4-3) are set to face No. 14 West Virginia (10-4, 3-3) on Monday.
The Mountaineers will be the third-straight ranked opponent Tech has faced after playing No. 4 Texas and No. 2 Baylor.
Leading West Virginia in scoring average is sophomore guard Miles McBride. McBride has been a large point of production for the Mountaineers, averaging 15.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, according to WVU Athletics.
Junior forward Derek Culver continues to be one of the most impactful post players in college basketball. Culver is averaging a double-double this season, scoring 13.4 points and grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game, according to WVU Athletics.
West Virginia, who typically plays from the post, has relied more on the perimeter since the transfer of sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe. The Mountaineers are shooting 34.7 percent on three-point attempts, while holding their opponents to just 28.7 percent three-point shooting.
For the Red Raiders, junior guard Mac McClung is coming off back-to-back 20-point performances that earned him Big 12 Player of the Week. McClung leads Tech in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s starting front court has been a big part of the success in rebounding. Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar and senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva are averaging a combined 13.5 rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have relied on ball protection and forcing turnovers to generate offense. Tech is currently committing the second-fewest turnovers per game in the conference, while forcing opponents to commit the second-most per game, according to the Big12Sports.com.
The game will be televised on ESPN with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. It will also be broadcasted on Double T 97.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.