The Texas Tech track and field team will compete in its final meet of the regular season on Friday in the Sports Performance Center. It will be a one-day competition where the Red Raiders hope to set a few more national qualifying marks before they head off to the Big 12 Championship.
“We don’t have a lot we want to qualify for nationals this weekend, but there are three or four that are very important,” Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley said.
Hoping to make a national time this weekend is the men’s 4x400 relay, which sits fourth in the Big 12 and just outside the NCAA top-30, according to Tech Athletics. Throughout the season Kittley and the team have experimented with various combinations of legs on the relay.
After many combinations, the foursome of Ryan Champlin, Karayme Bartley, Norman Grimes Jr., and Sven Cepus ran their season's best at 3:08.84. This group of men will run again this Friday in hopes of making a new national mark.
After making a big jump last weekend, the women’s 4x400 is looking ahead to the Big 12 Championship. The foursome of Jadsia Warden, Amanda Crawford, Damajahnee Birch and Lexye Price made a new personal record after running 3:34.78, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s great to see some consistency," Kittley said. "I saw that with the women’s 4x400, they had some pride there at the end of the meet and they ran a big PR."
Karayme Bartley, who is an All-American transfer from Iowa, will compete in the men’s 200-meter this Friday. He is in search of his second NCAA Championship in this event, according to Tech Athletics.
Also competing in the track events will be runner Maliek Kendall in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Kendall will enter the weekend directly on the bubble of an NCAA bid, currently in a four-way tie for 17th in the country, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s field events, pole vaulters Chinne Okoronkwo and Chloe Wall will compete again this Friday. Wall’s career-best came two weeks ago in New Mexico after clearing 14’-2,75” or 4.34-meters. Wall now sits 11th, while Okoronkwo ranks 18th and is hoping to clear over 14 feet, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech Track and Field is looking to tune up some things before heading off to the Big 12 Indoor Championship. Kittley will take 26 males and 26 females.
“(There are) three or four spots on each side that are still up for grabs. So, I’m really wanting to see some good things this weekend," Kittley said.
The Matador Qualifier will begin at 5 p.m. in the Sports Performance Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.