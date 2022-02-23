The Texas Tech track & field team head to Ames, Iowa this weekend for the Big 12 Indoor Championships.
“Big 12 Championships are always fun,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “We’re gonna go to Iowa State and hopefully have a great meet. I’m excited, the kids are excited, and we’re relatively healthy so we’re ready to go.”
Friday’s multi-events start at 10:00 a.m. with women’s 60-meter hurdles and conclude with women’s 800-meter run at 3:00 p.m., according to Big 12 sports. Saturday’s multi-events start at 11:00 a.m. with men’s 60-meter hurdles and conclude with men’s 1000-meter run at 2:50 p.m.
Friday’s field events start at 3:00 p.m. with women’s weight throw and conclude with women’s long jump at 6:30 p.m., according to Big 12 sports. Friday’s section of running events also starts at 3:00 p.m. with women’s 800-meter run and concludes with men’s distance medley relay finals at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s field events start at 12:00 p.m. with women’s high jump and conclude with men’s shot put at 3:00 p.m. Saturday’s section of running events start at 1:30 p.m. with women’s 60-meter hurdle finals and conclude with men’s 4x400-meter relay at 5:25 p.m., according to Big 12 sports.
In last week's Jarvis Scott Open, five individual athletes in the Red Raiders program set new personal records.
Senior Chole Wall came out first last week in the women’s pole vault, setting a new personal record clearing 4.36-meters. Coming into the meet, Wall’s best mark was 4.34-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
Also setting a new personal record was senior Adam Clayton. Coming into the meet, Clayton’s best time was 21.07, he beat that time by almost a second with a 20.86, according to Tech Athletics.
Among the 26 athletes participating this year, senior Courtney Lindsay currently sits in seventh place in the NCAA for the men’s 200-meter.
Senior Monae’ Nichols only competed in one meet this year due to hamstring issues and is currently tied for first in the NCAA in women’s triple jump with a leap of 6.66-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
“I only got to compete once because of hamstring issues,” Nichols said. “With that jump, I’m really satisfied. I hoped to jump a lot more than I did, but I haven’t. “I’m still tied for number one, and I look to break that this week in the championship.”
Kittley said they look to bring the trophy back to Lubbock this year, as well as build momentum going into the outdoor season.
“It’d be great. You know, we won up until last year two out of the last three and we’d love to bring the trophy back home this year,” Kittley said. “I feel like we are a better outdoor team than indoor team, so it would give us the chance to ride into the outdoor season with some success.”
