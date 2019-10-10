The No. 14 Texas Tech soccer team will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Thursday for its fourth conference match of the year.
The Red Raiders are 10-1-1 overall for the season and 2-0-1 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. Tech is the first team in the Big 12 to reach double-digit wins this season.
In Tech’s last conference match, redshirt freshman Sierra Jones scored in the last two minutes of overtime to secure a victory for the Red Raiders against Iowa State.
“They’re just good, people love to make it out about the atmosphere the mountains or the kinda eerie feeling that you have when you are in a place, you’re not comfortable with," head coach Tom Stone said, "but it's just how good their team is. They’re just good."
The Red Raiders have two active goalkeepers, freshman Madison White and junior Marissa Zucchetto who have both earned Big 12 awards three times in their careers, according to Tech Athletics.
White has faced 45 shots and saved 12 shots in four games while her teammate Zucchetto has recorded 16 and faced 49 shots this season, according to Tech Athletics. Zucchetto was absent from the field, with White in the box for the past four games, after an injury during Tech’s match against South Florida.
Stone said Zucchetto has had a great week at practice and she is ready to get back on the field, but Tech has not released the starter for Thursday’s match.
“The strength of their team is in their team defending," Stone said. "They have actually always been good at goalkeeping."
West Virginia’s active goalkeeper is senior Rylee Foster who recorded 44 saves and faced 112 shots so far this season, according to West Virginia Sports. She was the goalkeeper last year when the Mountaineers won their ninth Big 12 championship title after a shutout match against Baylor. Foster has played and started in every game during the 2018 season and also so far this season.
The Mountaineers have won six games at home and only tied 1-1 to Penn State, according to West Virginia Athletics.
“Morgantown is quite the place (Sierra Jones) has heard all the stories," senior forward Savanna Jones said. "They’re always a top team in the Big 12 and they’re strong, they’re physical and fast, but we just have to play the game. This year I know we can beat them.”
The Red Raiders face the defending Big 12 champions, West Virginia who are 2-1 in the conference and 7-4-1 overall this season, according to West Virginia Athletics. The Mountaineers have only lost to Baylor 2-4 and recorded a win over Texas 2-1.
“We are preparing for it; we have been preparing for it like we are just so excited," Savanna Jones said. "We saw them beat Texas and the races is really up for grabs and so we are just excited to get on the road."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.