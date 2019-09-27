Texas Tech’s volleyball team will continue Big 12 play at 1 p.m. on Saturday as the Red Raiders take on No. 6 Texas in Austin.
The Longhorns are undefeated at home this season and have posted a 7-2 overall record heading into Saturday’s matchup with Tech, according to Texas Athletics.
Texas' most recent win was against Big 12 foe Iowa State, defeating the Cyclones 3-1, according to Texas Athletics. Senior outside hitter Micaya White leads the Longhorns, recording five double-doubles in nine games this season.
The Red Raiders are going into Austin riding a seven-game win streak after defeating West Virginia in four sets at the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Emily Hill recorded her eighth double-double on the season with 15 kills and 14 digs against the Red Raiders' first Big 12 opponent of the season.
Tech has posted an 11-4 record this season as the Red Raiders recorded a 3-1 record when playing on the road.
Texas is ranked top-15 in the nation in kills per set and assists per set, according to NCAA.com.
Hill ranked second in the nation in kills recorded this season and will look to lead the charge offensively for Tech along with sophomore teammate Tatum Rohme who ranks in the top-20 in the nation for assists per set, according to NCAA.com.
The Red Raiders did not win a set against Texas in last year's matchups, losing both games 3-0, according to Tech Athletics.
Following Tech's game against Texas, the Red Raiders will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.