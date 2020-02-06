The first pitch of the Texas Tech softball team's season will take place in New Orleans on Friday. Tech will play five teams at the Big Easy Classic over the weekend.
Head Coach Adrian Gregory is back for her sixth season. In her reign, the team has accumulated 210 home runs and 289 stolen bases within four seasons.
Gregory retained the majority of last year’s roster, keeping the entire outfield intact and several infielders, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders' roster consists of four seniors, six juniors, seven sophomores and seven freshmen.
Redshirt Senior Karli Hamilton will return for her final season after a well-awarded junior year. The center fielder is the fourth Red Raider in history with NFCA All-American honors, according to Tech athletics. Hamilton led last year's team in batting average with 58 runs, 78 hits and eight triples, as well as starting in all 58 games.
Redshirt junior Heaven Burton started in 58 games last season. In the regular season, she led the Big 12 with 19 stolen bases, according to Tech Athletics. She continued to lead the team going 22-for-26 in stolen base attempts.
The Red Raiders are set to square off with Houston Baptist, who went 23-23 last season, according to HBU Athletics. The game will start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Following the game against the Huskies, Tech will play the Jackson State Tigers at 2:30 p.m. on Friday to complete the Red Raiders' doubleheader.
Last season, the Tigers went 13-36. Junior Kayla Owens was announced to the Southwestern Athletic Conference's second team for last year's pitching campaign, according to JSU Athletics. Owens pitched 14 complete games facing 581 batters and 65 runs scored. The Lady Tigers were selected to finish fourth in their division.
Kicking off another doubleheader, the Red Raiders will play Central Arkansas at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Central Arkansas finished with a 26-28 record last season.
Central Arkansas had a trio of first-team honorees in the Southland Conference. Senior Kaylyn Shepherd started in 54 games last year with a batting average of .349, according to Central Arkansas Athletics. Senior infielder Cylla Hill led the team with 59 hits on the season. Hill batted .345 and racked up five home runs, two triples and 14 doubles. Senior outfielder Kayla Crutchmer started 52 games and holds the program's single-season stolen base record of 39.
Tech will face Louisiana Tech at noon on Saturday.
Sophomore infielder Lindsay Edwards received Freshman of the Year last season and was named the Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year, according to LA Tech Athletics. Edwards started in 60 games with five home runs, 12 doubles and 64 hits with a .364 batting average.
To end the tournament, Tech will play Montana at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Montana ended its season 25-31 last year and was selected to tie for third in the Big Sky Conference, according to Griz Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel to Clearwater, Florida on Feb. 13 for the Pete/Clearwater Invitational after completing the Big Easy Classic.
