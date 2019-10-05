The Texas Tech volleyball team is set to defend its 5-0 home record against Texas Christian at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Red Raiders have gone 12-5 on the year as they come off of a sweep against Kansas State on Wednesday.
TCU is 5-8 on the year and is 0-3 so far in conference play, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Tech and TCU split its season series last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first matchup 3-1 and the Red Raiders winning the second 3-0.
Tech is ranked in the top-20 in the nation in assists and kills per set, according to NCAA.com stats, averaging 13 assists per set and 14 kills per set. The Red Raiders are also ranked top-50 in hitting percentage.
Senior Emily Hill is headed into this match ranking in the top-10 in the nation for total kills with 250 and top-25 in kills per set averaging 4.46, according to the stats.
As the Red Raiders prepare for TCU, head coach Tony Graystone said the team needs to continue to play as they have been to defeat the Horned Frogs.
“More than anything we just have to be ourselves," Graystone said. "We’ve been talking a lot about controlling our side and just being the ones that are initiating things. Like Katy (Northcut) was just talking about, us being the ones that are assertive and setting the tone and that’s what you’re supposed to do at home. I think it’s important for us to be able to do that."
Sophomore setter Alex Kirby also said what she believes the team needs to do to win against TCU.
“I think we will carry this momentum (from the Kansas State game) and just keep trying to get back to where we were in the first week," Kirby said. "Just connecting well, I think that will help us."
Although TCU is on a five-game losing streak, the Horned Frogs focus on minimizing errors on the set. The Horned Frogs only have recorded five ball-handling errors compared to Tech’s 27, according to the release.
Freshman outside hitter Audrey Nalls is the Horned Frogs' leader in kills and second on the team in digs, according to TCU Athletics. But, Graystone said he has faith in the Red Raiders.
“We spent, to me, more time on (blocking) than anything else. It’s non-stop, we really dedicate a lot of time to it. So, it’s great to see that work pay-off and we’ve got three middles who are killing themselves trying to touch every ball and be a factor defensively and then reward them in transition with some offense," Graystone said. "(Middle) is by far the hardest position to play, there’s more worked involved and you don’t always get the results out of it or the recognition and you’re doing so much work to open the seam for a hitter, to close something down and make the dig a little bit easier. So, they have so much influence over the play whether they touch the ball or not and it’s good to see them buy into that and know that they're doing that."
Sophomore Karrington Jones leads the team in blocks with 14 solo blocks and 38 block assists, combing for a total of 52 blocks so far this season, according to Tech Athletics. Junior Allison White leads the team in total blocks with 56 and block assists with 44. White also has 12 solo blocks to her name. Hill and freshman Caitlin Dugan are tied for third on the team in total blocks with 34.
The game will be played at the United Supermarkets Arena, and the first 250 fans to the game will receive a free popsicle courtesy of Tech. The game can also be followed via live stats or live stream on the Tech Athletics website.
