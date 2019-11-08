The Texas Tech football team is set to play West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Both the Red Raiders and Mountaineers have posted a 3-5 overall record this season, going 1-4 against teams in the Big 12, according to Tech Athletics’ game notes. Although both teams have the same records this season, Tech has scored more points and allowed fewer points per game.
Tech has averaged 30.8 points per game this season, versus West Virginia’s 21.6, according to the game notes. The Red Raiders’ offense has been led by junior quarterback Jett Duffey for the majority of the season after sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. The starting quarterback against the Mountaineers has not been named as head coach Matt Wells said Bowman’s injury status is day-to-day. Wells also noted that freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor is also day-to-day after having surgery his foot in the offseason.
“Obviously you saw Alan (Bowman) throwing, warming Jett (Duffey) up before the Kansas, every series at Kansas,” Wells said. “They both are getting closer. So that is what it is, but they are very much day-to-day.”
In Bowman’s absence, Duffey has thrown for 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns in six games, according to Tech Athletics. Since stepping up as Tech’s leader, Duffey has averaged 236.67 passing yards per game, completing 68.39 percent of his 193 pass attempts, throwing just two interceptions.
After playing six games this season, Wells said Duffey has improved and has not beaten himself up. He added that the junior quarterback has been stingy with the ball and has given the Red Raiders a chance to play well. Despite his improvement, Wells said there are still things Duffey needs to work on, and they are being addressed with David Yost in the quarterback room.
West Virginia’s offense is led by quarterback Austin Kendall. The redshirt junior has played in all eight games this season, throwing for 1,634 yards and 12 touchdowns, according to West Virginia Athletics. Kendall completed 61.69 percent of his 261 pass attempts, throwing eight interceptions.
“I just think a first-year starter, he’s had his moments just like most first-year guys do,” Wells said. “He’s done a pretty good job of taking care of the football. He’s a talented kid, he can make a lot of throws, he throws it on time. When he gets protection and the guys protect in front of him, he can throw it.”
On the ground, the Red Raiders averaged 173 rushing yards this season, according to the game notes. The coaching staff rotated sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry, redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson and senior Armand Shyne. Henry and Thompson will have to step up the rest of the season though, Wells said, since Shyne will be out the rest of the season with broken ribs.
Although Shyne recorded 374 rushing yards this season, Thompson led the Red Raiders with 549 in eight games, according to Tech Athletics. Henry recorded the fewest touches of the three running backs but still ran for 265 yards this season.
For the Mountaineers, Leddie Brown and Kennedy McKoy lead the rushing game, according to West Virginia Athletics. Brown leads the team with 211 rushing yards and McKoy ranks second with 207 yards on the ground.
Junior defensive back Zech McPhearson spoke about the challenges Tech’s defense will face against the Mountaineers.
“Well, with their run game, from the run game, they didn’t seem to have a pretty good run game the first eight games of the season, but you can’t take that for granted, obviously,” McPhearson said. “But they got a pretty solid receiving corps too. They got two really good receivers that can hurt us in the vertical shot game. But we’re going to prepare for it this week.”
Defensively, the Red Raiders have allowed just 29.4 points and 460.5 total yards per game, according to the game notes.
Individually, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks ranks in the top-10 players in the country in tackles per game (10.9), solo tackles per game (6.4) and tackles for loss per game (1.9), according to the game notes. Regarding takeaways, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III leads the FBS with seven interceptions this season. With seven picked off passes, he is one of two Red Raiders in program history to record seven interceptions in a single season.
“(Brooks) is, he cares, he's becoming a better leader, quiet by nature, just in his personality, and you guys have all seen that. But he's really come out and I think spoken up at times and in the meetings and locker room and I respect Jordyn,” Wells said. “And I know the whole room does, the whole locker room does. And he continues to play at a high level because he practices at a high level and he invests time into the game plan every week and he comes ready to play, mentally emotionally ready to play every Saturday and I just think you see it by his production every Saturday. He's playing at a really, really high level.”
For West Virginia, the Mountaineers’ defense has allowed 31.4 points and 413.5 yards per game this season, according to the game notes.
The Mountaineers’ defense is led by Josh Norwood as he leads the team with 55 tackles with 35 of them being solo, according to West Virginia Athletics. Although Darius Stills ranks fifth on the team in total tackles, he leads the Mountaineers with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season. In terms of takeaways, Keith Washington II leads the defense with three interceptions and is the only player on the team to record multiple interceptions this season.
“Another big nose guard. Another powerful nose guard. Stills is a good player,” Wells said. “You have seen the last few weeks against, he held his own against Oklahoma and Texas and certainly had a good game against Baylor Thursday night. I think that's where you always want to try to start to build a defense. It's right up the middle. And in this league the longer, I mean, I guess, week-to-week it seems like I keep setting up here saying, man, there's another good nose guard in this league. And I think Stills is a really good player.”
Tech and West Virginia will play each other for the ninth time, eighth since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference, according to the game notes. Since being a part of the Big 12, West Virginia has defeated Tech six times, losing in Morgantown once.
After the Red Raiders play the Mountaineers, Tech will play Texas Christian at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
