Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team, now ranked No. 12 in the nation, will take on Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Thursday in United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech is 3-0 on the season and comes into this game with a 49-game non-conference home winning streak while averaging 89 points and 26 assists per game, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Tigers are 3-1 this season and coach Chris Beard said this is the most athletic team the Red Raiders have seen so far.
“Tennessee State is the most athletic team we’ve played to this point. They look like a Big 12 team in terms of their length and athleticism," Beard said. "They’ve got one guy who used to play in our league, they’ve got junior college All-American transfers, they have Division I transfers, and they’ve recruited well. I think the first thing that stood out to me was just the overall talent, length and athleticism of this roster. They’ve got a good basketball team too, they seem to play well together, they’ll come in here with four wins, they’ve already won on the road."
After speaking about the team's experience, Beard said Tennessee State has been successful this season and could be a team that will continue to excel this year.
“Basically, have five guys in their starting lineup that are averaging double figures, or close to it so they have that balance that all good teams look for," Beard said. "They have the ability to play different ways because they have good inside players and good perimeter players. So, this is another team that has our full attention, our full respect. I think this team will compete in the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference.”
The Tigers are averaging 94.6 points per game in their wins, according to Tennessee State Athletics. Their one loss came on the road against Chattanooga where they scored 57 points but held their opponent to 59 points. Senior guard Chris Clarke said that the Red Raiders need to limit turnovers to help their offense become better.
“Lowering our turnover numbers, I think they’re pretty high right now. As a team, I feel like if we lower the turnovers our assist numbers will go up," Clarke said. "I feel like, obviously, our offense will be better."
Tech leads the nation in assists per game with 26 and the Big 12 in total assists with 78, according to the press release. The Red Raiders 54.3 shooting percentage also leads the Big 12 and is ranked in the top-10 nationally. Senior forward TJ Holyfield is shooting 82.8 percent from the field this season, which ranks third in the nation, and he has only missed five shots, showing how efficient he can be on the floor.
Following the game against Tennessee State, the Red Raiders will take on Long Island at 1 p.m. on Sunday in United Supermarkets Arena.
