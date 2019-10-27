The Big 12 conference will host several top volleyball teams in the nation. Two of the top-five teams are Big 12 schools and teams such as Oklahoma and Iowa State are ranked in the top 30 in the NCAA’s RPI standings.
Tech is on the outside looking in right now as its 3-1 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday moved the Red Raiders to be tied with Iowa State for the fourth spot in the conference standings, according to the Big 12. Following the loss, Tech will host the No. 1-ranked team in the Big 12, Texas, on Wednesday.
The RPI is a stat the NCAA uses to rate a team based on the quality of wins and losses and its strength of schedule. Tech currently ranks 67th in those standings, according to NCAA stats. Those standings are a deciding factor when the selection committee makes the 64-team bracket on Dec. 1, but they are not set in stone. To move up in the RPI rankings, the Red Raiders will need a win against top-rated teams Baylor and Texas as they prepare to face the two teams for the second time this season.
Tech is last in the conference when it comes to opponent kills per set and opponent assists per set, according to big12sports.com. The Red Raiders are also ranked in the top-three for assists and kill per set offensively.
Sophomore Karrington Jones, junior Emerson Solano, and senior Emily Hill rank top-10 in the conference for a least one category, according to the Big 12. Jones is currently ranked eighth in the conference for blocks per set with 1.03. Hill is ranked second in kills per set with 4.36, 10th in digs per set with 2.85, and second in points per set with 4.88. Solano is ranked second in digs per set averaging 4.11 digs.
The Red Raiders are 4-4 in conference matches as they enter the second half of Big 12 play. Tech was 4-4 at the end of the first half last season too before going 2-6 to finish out the season, causing them to miss the tournament.
The beginning of their second half of conference play will start as Tech hosts Texas, who is ranked fourth in the nation, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.