As one of the 14 remaining undefeated teams in the country, the Texas Tech women's basketball team are coming into the contest against Houston Baptist University at noon on Sunday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders' offense is backed by five starters who all average double-digit scoring numbers. Their versatility on the offensive end is solidified by the interior skill of senior Brittany Brewer, who is averaging 18.5 points per game, the perennial vision of Christlyn Carr who leads the Big 12 conference in assists, freshman talent Alexis Carr who is the top scoring freshman in the conference, and the all-around skills of wings Jo’Nah Johnson and Sydney Goodson.
The Lady Raiders rank top 10 in the nation in blocked shots, led by Brewer who averages a nation-high 5.67 blocks per game, according to a Tech Athletic news release. On the perimeter, Sydney Goodson ranks third in the Big 12 in steals with 2.5 per game. Texas Tech’s work on the defensive end has led them to a +30.7 scoring margin, which is fourth in the country.
They look to defeat a Houston Baptist team that came off of a close road win over Louisiana-Monroe. Their offense is centered around freshman guard Timia Jefferson, who averages 10.8 points per game. The Husky defense, like other Red Raider opponents, are very adept at forcing turnovers, as they force 20.5 per game, per the release.
If Texas Tech women’s basketball defeat the Lady Huskies, they’ll have a 7-0 record for just the sixth time in program history, and could potentially be one of two unbeaten teams in the conference.
