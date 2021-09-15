The Texas Tech football team will face Florida International University in their final non-conference game of the season at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in Jones AT&T Stadium.
Before the game, there will be a Ring of Honor Induction for Elmer Tarbox, a former football player for the Red Raiders. Tarbox, who played in 1935, will be the seventh member of the Ring of Honor list.
The Red Raiders head to the field with an undefeated 2-0 record after defeating Stephen F. Austin in a tight 28-22 victory on Sept. 11.
For the previous two games, the Red Raiders have gone into the half with seven points while their opponents had the lead. Against Houston, Tech was down 14 points and against SFA, Tech was down six points, according to Tech Athletics.
“That was the goal this summer, coming into the season as undefeated (in non-conference games),” head coach Matt Wells said. “We have a goal to be undefeated in Jones, too. This is the next step in that, we’ve got two steps out of the way.”
At the end of both games, the Red Raiders were able to pull through in the second half of the game for the university to ring the bells in honor of their victory.
“Being able to finish out in the fourth quarter is something we have to do because we have lost a lot of games that were really close, so I feel like it is very important to us,” said senior defensive back DaMarcus Fields.
Sophomore running back Tahj Brooks leads the Red Raiders in rushing yards with a gain of 249 yards in two games, according to Tech Athletics. Brooks has given Tech the most points on the roster with 12 points or two touchdowns. Xavier White follows his teammate with a gain of 92 yards and has a singular touchdown for Tech.
“Tahj is a really smart player, he also spends quite a bit of time studying ball. He’s smart and picks up pass protection schemes … he catches the ball well, ultimately I think it’s because football really matters to him,” Wells said.
Junior quarterback Tyler Shough has a total of 394 yards to his name, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior wide reciver Erik Ezukanma, who won a Big 12 weekly award in the first week of scheduled games, has received 323 yards and has added six points to the Red Raider scoreboard with a single touchdown.
Florida International holds a 1-1 record after defeating Long Island 48-10 and losing to Texas State 17-23 in overtime, according to FIU Sports.
The Panthers have traveled to Lubbock on one occasion back in 2005, where the Red Raiders took the victory with a 56-3 win, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
In their loss against the Texas State Bobcats, FIU had a total of 259 passing yards and 141 rushing, according to FIU Sports.
“This is a huge game and they have our attention. They are a good team,” Wells said. “We know they beat Miami two years ago, they are very confident they’re very athletic, very well coached … we have a lot of respect for them.”
Saturday’s game will be available for ESPN+ subscribers to watch, or fans can purchase tickets online at TexasTech.com.
