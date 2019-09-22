The Texas Tech soccer team will start Big 12 play against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Thursday at John Walker Soccer Complex.
Last year, Tech went 5-3-1 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. This year with new players on the field, including freshman defender Hannah Anderson, the Red Raiders hope to bring a championship ring back to Lubbock.
For Anderson, every Big 12 team Tech will play is a new opponent that she has never faced, she said. The competition will be harder than what they have played, but since she is a rookie, she is putting trust in her team to help win these games.
“I don’t really know the teams because I have never played them so I think taking it game by game and listening to the coaches with what our game plan is going to be and focusing on how we play as a team is going to be really important with our success and how we do with these conference teams,” Anderson said.
Already playing 648 minutes this season, the most playing time out of all the freshmen this year, according to Tech Athletics, Anderson said she likes having upperclassmen give her advice and helping her get better on the field.
“The captains always reassure me and say that even though I am a freshman, I can help the team out,” Anderson said. “So just hearing from seniors on the team that you can be influential player even at a young age is just awesome and helps me build my confidence when I am on the field.”
Anderson has scored three goals this season, one against Oral Roberts, another during the Abilene Christian and the latest one in Washington against UC Irvine, according to Tech Athletics.
“For me it is crazy because I am a defender so that (scoring) usually doesn’t happen, but every time I score it is just a huge privilege and just it’s amazing,” Anderson said. “Especially as a freshman, it’s really different to have that perspective of the game since I am always defending.”
Tech has the most wins and the longest winning streak out of Big 12 teams, but the Red Raiders’ next opponent, Oklahoma State, posts a 7-0-1 overall record this season, according to the Big 12.
The Red Raiders only have nine games against their Big 12 competitors to earn a spot as a championship team, just as they did in 2015 after they beat Kansas 1-0 for the program’s first Big 12 Championship title, according to Tech Athletics.
“Hopefully we can get a ring, but I am just excited to play with these group of girls and prove to the rest of the nation and the conference that we are here to play and that we can play well,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.