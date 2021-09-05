The Texas Tech men's golf team placed fourth on the Team Leaderboard at 4-under par at this year’s Carmel Cup held in Pebble Beach, CA from Sep 3-5), with senior Kyle Hogan earning third place in individual rankings after shooting 5-under par..
The three schools that placed above Tech on the team leaderboard were Arkansas (-13), Oklahoma (-17), and first place Oklahoma State (-18).
Hogan, a sixth-year senior from Cypress, shared his third place spot with Oklahoma State’s Brian Stark and Arkansas’ Meteo Fernandez De Oliveira.
The two players who finished ahead of Hogan scored 10-under par, meaning Logan McAllister and Trent Phillips shared the top spot for Oklahoma and Georgia, respectively.
The next highest ranked Red Raider was Norwegian second-year Baard Skogen at tenth, who’s 3-under performance resulted in the first top-10 finish of his collegiate career. Skogen’s 5-under score on Saturday propelled him to the fourth overall spot before Sunday, but he was unable to maintain his grasp on the ranking.
The Carmel Cup presented the challenge of being freshman Calum Scott’s first tournament, yet the Scotland native finished with an even-par and placed 20th overall. Scott shared his ranking with one member from each of Georgia, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma State.
Close behind Scott was fellow Garret Martin, a third-year Tech student from San Antonio who finished 1-over for the weekend, with a 2-under performance on the last day of the tournament propelling him into the 24th spot.
The next highest-ranked Red Raider was Swedish native Ludvig Aberg with a 3-over performance slotting him 31st overall. In only his third year at Tech, Aberg has earned All-Big 12 first team and PING All-American honors, as well as a No.3 World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Finally, Alejandro Pedryc rounded out the Red Raiders ranking in the tournament. The Polish redshirt freshman shot 14-above par and placed 46th out of 48 contestants.
The last time the Red Raiders traveled to Pebble Beach (annually home to the PGA Tour event AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) for the Carmel Cup was in 2019 due to complications arising from COVID-19 last year leading to a cancellation.
In 2019, Tech ended the Carmel Cup atop both the Team Leaderboard and Player Leaderboard thanks to a 16-under team score and a 14-under performance from then-senior Sandy Scott.
Scott remains with the Red Raiders as a sixth-year senior after a wrist injury sidelined him for most of his 2020-21 campaign, according to Golf Channel, presumably the same injury that kept him out of this year’s Carmel Cup.
Tech will head to Carrollton, Texas to participate in the Maridoe College Invitational from Sept. 13-15, with the event being televised on the Golf Channel. After the Maridoe College Invitational, Tech is scheduled to participate in the Blessings Collegiate from Oct. 4-6.
On Oct. 11-13, Tech will participate in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament for their last contest of the fall semester. Similarly to their previous success in the Carmel Cup, the Red Raiders were champions of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.