The Texas Tech track and field team kicked off its three-day meet at the Texas Tech Invitational, multis only.
In the meet, there are combined events in which the athletes compete to earn points for their performances, which then adds to a total point score for the team. The team with the most points at the end of the meet wins.
Athletes Kaylee Hinton and Tiara Willams competed in the women's pentathlon which included five events from track and field. Returning All-American and SPC facility record holder Hinton competed in her first pentathlon event in two years after taking some time off due to an injury. Hinton racked up the most points in the 60-meter hurdles and high jump, collecting 1,019 points in the hurdles and 903 points from the high jump. At the end of the meet, Hinton brought in a total of 3939 points.
As for Willams, her strongest event was the 60-meter hurdles as she brought in 948 points. In addition, Willams recorded a personal best in the shot put with a 39’-3 throw, ending the meet with a total of 3,646 points overall.
Athletes Cole Whatley and Kale Mauritsen competed for the Red Raiders in the men’s heptathlon, which included seven events from track and field. The men’s heptathlon was split into two days, with four events on the first day and three on the second day.
On the first day, Whatley, the top 10 for men’s heptathlon, stayed consistent through each event. His strongest event was the long jump, where Whatley racked up 725 points. He also made a personal best in the shot put, marking 38’-4.25”.
Mauritsen competed in the heptathlon for the first time as a Red Raider. His strongest event was the long jump where he racked up 918 points with a 7.43-meter jump. Mauritsen also competed well in the 60-meter, running it in 7.10 for 847 points.
The men will pick up the final three events for the Heptathlon at the beginning of Friday's track meet. In addition, the entire team will be back in action for the Texas Tech Invitational tomorrow starting with field events at 3 p.m. in the Sports Performance Center.
