The Texas Tech volleyball team opened its six-game road trip with a straight-set victory in Greeley, Colorado against Northern Colorado.
Northern Colorado volleyball came into the matchup undefeated in their five matches on the season, according to Northern Colorado Sports.
Tech was coming off the Red Raider Classic over Labor Day weekend withd wins over Texas State and Rhode Island, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper turned in a 10-kill performance in the victory, tallying seven kills in the first set.
Set One:
Tech started quickly in the first set as the Red Raiders were able to jump out to an early 10-4 lead.
Junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan helped her team get out to the early lead with two kills, two blocks and a service ace in the early stages of the first set.
Tech continued to score against the Bears as Cooper’s fifth kill of the set made the score 18-12.
The Red Raiders would go on an 8-0 run in the latter part of the set and Tech would close out the set by a score of 25-12.
Set Two:
Tech was once again able to start out quickly as a successful challenge from head coach Tony Greystone helped the Red Raiders jump out to an early 4-1 lead.
Northern Colorado was able to keep the set close with three straight kills from senior outside hitter, Kailey Jo Ince in the middle stages of the set.
Tech was able to retake the lead with kills from senior middle back Brooke Kanas at 10-9.
The Red Raiders were able to get out to a small lead in the latter stages of the set, but Northern Colorado rallied for a 5-0 run which helped take the lead at 20-19.
The teams continued to battle as the Bears went on a three-point run while the Red Raiders were on set point, tying the set at 24-24.
Tech would eventually take the set by a score of 27-25 with the help of another kill from Cooper.
Set Three:
The Red Raiders were once again able to start quickly, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead with the help of kills from Kanas and Dugan.
Tech was able to fire off a 7-1 run to extend the lead to 14-6, before Northern Colorado took its second timeout of the set.
Tech continued to rally coming out of the timeout which helped push the lead to 19-8.
The Red Raiders would eventually close the set by a score of 25-16, which ended the match in straight sets.
Tech will be in action again on Friday afternoon as they travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on the host Colorado in the Buffs Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.